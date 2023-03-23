Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for John Wick 4.Against all odds, John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassed our wildest dreams and delivered the best movie yet in the neon-infused action franchise led by Keanu Reeves. However, while we walk out of theaters wanting more from the glorious set pieces, it seems John Wick: Chapter 4 says farewell to the Baba Yaga. However, the series will continue on with Ballerina, an upcoming spinoff starring Ana de Armas as Rooney, a killer who only gets a small cameo in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (where she was played by Unity Phelan). Surprisingly, though, John Wick: Chapter 4 doesn’t directly reference Ballerina. Still, some of the movie’s main events help to set up the highly-anticipated spinoff.

Where Does 'Ballerina' Fit into the 'John Wick' Timeline?

Last year, during the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, Reeves revealed that Ballerina “takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4.” From that moment, fans expected Ballerina to play a huge role in setting up John’s latest adventure. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.

As director Chad Stahelski recently told us, Chapter 4 takes place roughly six months after Chapter 3 because that’s the time it would take for a broken femur to heal. At the end of Chapter 3, John Wick is shot by his former ally Winston (Ian McShane), falling to his death from the top of the Continental hotel. It’s not so easy to kill the Baba Yaga, though, and John survives the fall, even though he sustains a lot of damage. The killer is rescued by the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who wants revenge on the High Table after being unfairly punished for helping John in John Wick: Chapter 2.

When Chapter 4 begins, John is training in the sewers of New York City, hidden from the High Table and waiting for the right moment to go after the people who crossed him. So, we don’t know what happened to John in the six months between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Still, it would be fair to assume he wasn’t involved in a globetrotting adventure by Rooney’s side. Nevertheless, John Wick will appear in Ballerina, as Reeves is confirmed as part of the cast.

In a recent interview with McShane and the late Lance Reddick, we discovered their characters and John Wick would have reduced parts in Ballerina. McShane told us, “they’re all cameos in it,” while Reddick underlined, “our participation in it is so much about helping to—for the audience—connect that its part of the same world.” That means John Wick’s story will remain mostly uncoupled from Rooney’s journey. That’s why Chapter 4 doesn’t directly reference the Ballerina, as both movies exist independently. Even so, Chapter 4 hides clues about what stories Ballerina could explore.

The Ruska Roma Connects 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and 'Ballerina'

After killing Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) inside the New York Continental during the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, our favorite killer becomes "excommunicado,” which means he has nowhere to hide and the entire force of the High Table after him. In Chapter 3, John seeks refuge in the only place he can think of, an old theater used by the Ruska Roma, a powerful crime family. As we learn, John was an orphan raised by the Ruska Roma to become the deadly assassin he is today. While the Ruska Roma is still under the High Table, they have their own rituals, and The Director (Anjelica Huston) in the New York theater cannot refuse John’s plea for help. In exchange for her help, The Director rips John's ticket, a crucifix that grants him a place in the crime family. The Director also orders her goons to brand John with a hot iron, partially covering his Ruska Roma back tattoo. So, while The Director helps John Wick to escape the High Table, he gets expelled from his criminal family.

In Chapter 4, John uncovers an ancient duel ritual that may grant him freedom from the High Table's grasp. However, he must be part of a crime family to call for a duel. So, John travels to Berlin, where the Ruska Roma headquarters is located. He tries to bargain with the family’s leader, Piotr, only to find out the man was killed by the High Table as a consequence of John getting help to escape in Chapter 3 and putting a bullet in the Elder's head in Chapter 4. In short, the Ruska Roma was punished due to John’s reckless actions, and he has to buy his way back into the family with blood.

Since Ballerina takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the movie can explore what happened inside the Ruska Roma family and how they ultimately became a target for the High Table. The spinoff should also expand our knowledge about the Ruska Roma and how John Wick was raised. That’s exactly what Ballerina writer Shay Hatten meant when he said, “I think in Ballerina you'll get to see some of the hints of what John experienced during his origins in that place but through the eyes of a different character. It still solves some of the answers of Wick, just through the eyes of a new character.”

There’s still much we don’t know about the Ruska Roma. Chapter 4 deepens the connection between the crime family and the Catholic Church but never explains it. And while the John Wick franchise explored some of the family’s rituals regarding expelling a member and accepting them back, we don’t know how orphans are chosen to be trained and why the female assassins of the Ruska Roma become ballerinas. Finally, Ballerina can explain the relationship between the Ruska Roma and the High Table. The family is important enough to ask for a duel in Chapter 4, but as far as we know, they don’t have a sit at the Table.

While John Wick is dead at the end of Chapter 4, the franchise’s mythology can still be expanded in many exciting ways. Fortunately, Chapter 4 leaves enough breadcrumbs behind for Ballerina to follow. And hopefully, de Armas will become a new assassin we’ll want to follow for many years to come.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available in theaters. So far, no release date has been announced for Ballerina.