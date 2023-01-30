As fans gear up hype and anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming fourth installment of the beloved action franchise, actor Bill Skarsgård, who plays The Marquis de Gramont, offered additional insight on his character, in an exclusive interview with TotalFilm, who he says vows to finally end John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as he faces against the High Table.

"The Marquis is a young man of unknown origin who has quickly climbed the ladder within the High Table doing god knows what," Skarsgård said to Total Film. "I always saw him as someone from the gutter that now savors the glittery suits he’s wearing. He functions as the new sheriff set out to rid the world of John Wick once and for all." With Wick facing a member of the High Table, the film could offer an exciting contrast between the characters, which will likely be elevated by the performances of the two actors.

In addition to revealing details on their rivalry in the upcoming movie, Skarsgård added that Wick's age could play a role in the story, which his character will take full advantage of to kill him. "John’s getting old and tired, the Marquis is offering him a way out," Skarsgård said. "To be the one who finally kills the Baba Yaga would secure his status and power within the High Table." It won't be too long before fans get to finally see Skarsgård fully flesh out his character when the film debuts in March, and given what the actor has revealed so far, it appears that they are in for a big treat as the series make a triumphant return to the big screen.

The first John Wick debuted in 2014 to positive reviews from critics, with many praising the film for its sleek and stylish action sequences. The film's reception led to the development and release of a second and third installment in 2017 and 2019, respectively, each earning positive reviews as well. Alongside the eventual release of the upcoming action flick, the franchise will continue to expand with Ballerina, a spin-off film starring Ana de Armas.

The franchise will soon be expanding in the realm of television with The Continental, an upcoming series that will serve as a prequel to the original film, focusing on the infamous titular hotel. The series is expected to debut on Peacock sometime in the near future. What started as a small film has finally grown into a multimedia franchise, and with so much in store for its future, fans have much to look forward to for the next few years.

John Wick: Chapter 4 debuts exclusively in theaters on March 24. Check out Collider's interview with director, Chad Stahelski, below: