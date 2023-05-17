After smashing box office records John Wick: Chapter 4 is now ready to entertain you at your home. The movie is set to hit digital later this month while the Steelbook and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be made available next month on June 12. The Keanu Reeves-led feature has had both critical and commercial success upon its March release and has left fans wanting more despite a conclusive end to the movie.

Chapter 4 takes fans on a globe-trotting ride with epic stunts performed in the most picturesque locations across continents. The DVD release will come with bonus featurettes giving a glimpse of the making, featurettes titled "Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin," "The Blind Leading the Fight," "Making a Killing," "The Psychology of a Killer," "Suit Up/Shoot Up," "Packing a Punch" and more will take us behind each craftily constructed scene with the cast and crew.

What’s John Wick: Chapter 4 About?

After the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, our favorite assassin continues his run around the globe from the high table. He comes across a nemesis who is a force to reckon with and will not stop until Wick is stopped.

Image via Lionsgate

The movie further deepens the myth of Baba Yaga as well as elaborates John’s roots. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski has brought back the signature action of the franchise by further pushing the boundaries. Expect a cool car chase, nunchucks, gun fights, and of course the addition of a new furry friend. The time is ticking for John as he tries to take on the high table for good. With old friends, our favorite hitman will take on new enemies in a fight that’ll be his ultimate test.

The feature is directed by franchise helmer Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror as Chidi and Bill Skarsgård as John’s nemesis the Marquis de Gramont.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops on Digital on May 29, while the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD home release is set for June 12. You can check out the trailer below: