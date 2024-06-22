The Big Picture Celebrate John Wick's 10th anniversary with the new Caine statue, capturing Donnie Yen's likeness in stunning detail.

Caine's spin-off film is in the works, exploring his complicated history with John Wick and his mission for vengeance.

John Wick: Chapter 4 takes the action global as Wick battles dangerous foes, setting the stage for Caine's upcoming adventure.

When it comes to modern action films, no series is as beloved as John Wick. The Keanu Reeves-led franchise is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024 and is still riding the epic high of last year’s John Wick: Chapter 4. One of the best new characters introduced in the latest chapter was the blind assassin Caine, played by the legendary Donnie Yen. The character was so popular that he’ll soon be getting his own spin-off film. While John Wick fans wait for more news on the character’s future mission, Prime 1 Studio has just unveiled their new Caine statue.

Apart from Prime 1’s Premium Masterline, Caine’s highly detailed statue stands at about 19-inches tall, coming in two versions. The regular edition comes with sunglasses and swappable weapons parts. This includes a gun and a sword. When it comes to the deluxe bonus edition, the figure has an additional left hand holding the motion alarm that Caine uses in the assault of Osaka Continental in the film, along with an art wall backdrop. No matter what version of the figure you buy, it will come with an LED illuminated base and a fabric tailored suit. Caine now joins his frenemy John Wick in Prime 1’s Premium Masterline. Like that stunning piece, this statue does a great job capturing Yen’s likeness and the pair are going to look great together.

What’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ About?

After being excommunicated in Chapter 3 - Parabellum, John Wick is working up the rinks of the High Table to complete his final act of vengeance. This chaos leads to the New York Continental being blown up and leaves the Osaka Continental in pieces. The head of the High Table, The Marquis, had sent Caine after Wick. The duo have a complicated history together. They’re two sides of the same coin as Caine’s daughter is being used as leverage against him. Their battles take them to Paris, where they are forced to duel it out to the death. In one last act of friendship, the pair cleverly team up to kill The Marquis before Wick draws his last breath. While Caine’s previously mentioned spin-off is still a while off, we do know it's expected to start production next year. The story will take place after Chapter 4 with Caine free to be with his daughter. However, like was teased in the last film, there may be a certain Osaka Continental employee out for revenge against him. Caine’s spin-off will be the third in the franchise after the prequel limited series The Continental and Ballerina. The latter of which hits theaters next year. Ballerina will star No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas with an appearance from Reeves’ Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently streaming on Starz. Before your next John Wick marathon, you can pre-order Prime 1 Studio’s Caine on their website. The regular version will be $849 USD while the deluxe bonus edition will be $949 USD. The statue is set to ship between September and December 2025.