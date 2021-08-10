It seems John Wick: Chapter 4 has recruited yet another badass, as Deadline reports that Clancy Brown will be joining the cast of the upcoming sequel. Chad Stahelski, who has directed all the John Wick films, including the upcoming sequel, notes:

“I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

Brown is known for his roles as The Kurgan in Highlander, Capt. Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, Sgt. Charles Zim in Starship Troopers, Brother Justin Crowe Stanley Thomas in Promising Young Woman, and many other. Brown is also a talented voice actor, as he's also known for portraying Lex Luthor from the DC animated universe, and Mr. Krabs from Spongebob Squarepants. Additionally, Brown will be in the upcoming Dexter revival, Dexter New Blood, which launches November 7 on Showtime, and in the feature film Last Looks with Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Hunnam.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, with Finch taking over writing duries from Derek Kolstad and Chris Collins from the previous film. The upcoming action thriller also stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Originally, John Wick: Chapter 4 was set for an earlier date yet, like many other movies, was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Reeves' also had other commitments with the fourth Matrix film.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022.

