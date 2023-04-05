John Wick: Chapter 4 has been dominating movie theaters for almost two weeks now, with one of its heavy hitters being Clancy Brown as The Harbinger. Brown rocks in the movie as this towering, powerful figure, but for many, there might be something oddly familiar about the guy that you can't quite figure out. That's because Clancy Brown also plays the iconic character Mr. Krabs in the Nickelodeon show SpongeBob Squarepants. Yes, the guy that voices the owner of the Krusty Krab also plays a badass, shady, underground crime figure in a John Wick movie. Clancy Brown just has that kind of career though. The guy has proven to be a very versatile figure in the world of movies and TV! From voicing numerous characters in animation to appearing as a "that guy" face in movies for decades, Clancy Brown is one of the most reliable, underappreciated actors in the game.

Clancy Brown was born in Urbana, Ohio on January 5th, 1959. He grew up the son of a politician father and a musician mother, and a family-owned newspaper business held as his family's bread and butter for decades — Brown Publishing Co. Brown would go on to attend college in Washington DC at St. Albans School. Here, he got his start in acting, particularly in the college's theater. Soon after graduating from college, Brown's acting career took off, landing him role after role in the 1980s.

Clancy Brown's Breakout Role in 'Highlander'

Clancy Brown's first ever role in a movie was as "Viking" Lofgren in 1983's Bad Boys - a crime drama that was more of a vehicle for Sean Penn than anyone, but Brown is good in the film. While this is where his career officially first kicked off, Highlander is what should be credited as putting him on the map. Here, Brown plays the villainous Kurgan, the murderous, immortal adversary to the film's hero, Connor Macleod (Christopher Lambert). Kurgan is a punk-inspired warrior who looks to kill the remaining Immortals of the world in order to claim "The Prize" - the power of every Immortal in history. Brown is fantastic in this movie. He's the perfect kind of monstrous, slimy, haughty foe that you want in your genre movies. While he would go on to play a number of memorable characters in the decades to come, rarely ever does Brown steal the show quite like he does in Highlander. This movie rocks, and it owes a lot of its success to its villain.

Clancy Brown Is Great at Playing Jerks

The 1990s would be the decade in which Clancy Brown first voiced Mr. Krabs, but first, he would play the biggest asshole in movie history - The Shawshank Redemption's Captain Byron Hadley. Bob Gunton plays the real antagonist of the movie, Warden Samuel Norton, but it's Brown who manages to walk away with the most disgusting out-and-out behavior in the movie. Hadley repeatedly shows himself to be a corrupt prison guard throughout Shawshank, taking advantage of his powerful position to abuse his inmates at every opportunity, even managing to kill some of them and get away with it.

Like his performance as The Kurgan in Highlander, Brown proves once again to play a captivating, menacing villain with ease. On one side of the coin, you have The Kurgan, the embodiment of a heightened, fantastical 80s villain archetype. The other side of that coin shows a character like Captain Hadley, who's just as grounded as they get. Brown is ridden of his dirty, punk get-up from Highlander, in exchange for a clean-cut prison guard, one with a permanent scowl. You'll despise the Warden of Shawshank, but every time Captain Hadley is on the screen, you'll find yourself both stressed out and disgusted. Oh yeah, and this guy also voices a SpongeBob character. Talk about range!

Clancy Brown Has Always Been More Than Just Mr. Krabs!

Since Clancy Brown has had a long-running stint playing Mr. Krabs, it would be easy to assume that he has a decent amount of additional experience as a voice actor, right? Correct! Brown got his start in voice acting with The Little Mermaid animated series and has continued to work in the medium to this day. While his performance as Eugene Krabs is his most notable role in any medium, his turn as Lex Luthor in various DC animated properties would probably go on to be his second most popular voice role.

Brown played Luthor most frequently in Superman: The Animated Series, a show that ran from 1996 to 2000. His Luthor is one of the best ever put to screen. Not only that, it's a testament to the power of Brown's gravely, powerful voice. Brown's Luthor is rarely ever loud. He approaches the character as a calm and cool adversary to Superman, something that many actors have aimed for with Luthor, but have rarely succeeded in as well as the man who would be Krabs. What Mark Hammil is for The Joker, Clancy Brown is for Lex Luthor. He's arguably the best we've had as Luthor in that he never gets as campy as Gene Hackman, and... well, everyone plays Luthor better than Jesse Eisenberg. He brings a similarly restrained approach to the character that Kevin Spacey did in Superman Returns, it's just that he has better stories to work with than his live-action counterpart. Clancy Brown has played a boatload of animated characters and is most well known for voicing a funny, lighthearted crab, but his Lex Luthor rocks.

Clancy Brown's career is too massive to try and adequately sum up. The guy has a ridiculous amount of credits to his name, all across movies, TV, video games, live-action properties, and animated. For younger generations, his role as Mr. Krabs has likely defined him as the type to take on fun and hilarious roles outside of SpongeBob. It's only the real ones who know that Brown's career mostly boasts a murderer's row of badass characters and fantastic villains. The Kurgan, Captain Hadley, and Lex Luthor are only a few of the many great characters that Brown has to his name. For those looking to dive further into Brown as an actor, you really can't go wrong with his heavy hitters, then divulging from there. His most recent role as The Harbinger in John Wick: Chapter 4 is a brief yet great reminder of what a solid secret weapon he can be in movies. Brown might not be the biggest face in Hollywood, but he is one of its most reliable. Let's hope that we start seeing some more Clancy Brown in big movies again!