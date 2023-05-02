While the film continues to smash through worldwide box office milestones as it enjoys a limited IMAX rerelease, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing entry, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been given a May 23 digital release date. The film's Blu-ray combo pack, 4K Ultra HD combo pack, DVD & on demand release has been set for June 13.

The film, which was directed by Chad Stahelski, is the fourth installment into the franchise which began with 2014's John Wick, followed by chapters 2 and 3 which came in 2017 and 2019 respectively, before its most recent effort hit theaters in March earlier this year. The franchise, which is led by Keanu Reeves, follows a retired but still-extremely dangerous hitman on a journey of revenge against the criminal underworld. When John Wick: Chapter 4 was released into cinemas this year it quickly became both the series' highest-grossing and most-acclaimed installment to date, with it currently closing in on a $1 billion gross at the worldwide box office alongside an extremely respectable 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The film's success is set to springboard a series of spin-off's, beginning with The Ballerina which is set to star Ana De Armas, and take place between John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. That film is slated to be released in June 2024. While there's been no official announcement either way regarding whether there will be a John Wick: Chapter 5 as of current, it has been revealed to Collider by writer Shay Hatten that the character would at least be appearing in "a good chunk" of the spin-off, explaining that he was filming on set for "about a week" and calling him "a real character" as opposed to a glorified cameo.

Who's Behind John Wick: Chapter 4?

The film stars Reeves in the titular role, alongside his The Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, George Georgiou as The Elder, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, Clancy Brown as Harbinger, Ian McShane as Winston, Marko Zaror as Chidi, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Donnie Yen as Caine, and Aimée Kwan as Mia. The film also featured pop-star turned actress Rina Sawayama in a breakout performance as Akira. Directed by Stahelski, the film was written by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad. It was produced by Reeves and Stahelski alongside Christoph Fisser, Basil Iwanyk, Ilene Kim, Erica Lee, David Leitch, Henning Molfenter, Michael Paseornek, Louise Rosner and Charlie Woebcken.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 will have its VOD release later this month, there is currently no date announced for when the film will reach streaming services. The franchise's first three installments are all currently available to purchase and watch on Amazon and Apple TV. Check out our interview with Reeves on the fim below: