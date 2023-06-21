If a hefty runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes wasn't enough John Wick action for you, then good news – a director's cut of John Wick: Chapter 4 is in the works, Chad Stahelski has confirmed. While the film still hit theaters with a positively bladder-challenging runtime, the director told Collider back in March that the original cut for the film was a whopping 3 hours and 45 minutes long. While the upcoming director's cut won't quite stretch to that additional extra hour, Stahelski has stated that the new cut will feature up to 15 minutes of new footage.

Speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, the director confirmed "yeah, I've been working on the director's cut, the extended cut, which we've almost finished," adding that "there's about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in." On what fans can expect to see featured in the new version of the film, Stahelski explained that "we cut out a big chunk of Berlin, a whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in." This confirmation follows the director previously telling Collider that he was unsure if there would be another cut, but did say "there are some pretty funny scenes" that he hope would be released at some point via the film's Blu-ray.

The director explained that preserving the film's pacing was the reason for the scenes' exclusion from the final cut, explaining that "I mean, yeah, there's always stuff we take out because it doesn't fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the choreo, I love the characters. It just didn't – as a whole, it changed the pace of the film, and I didn't think I could get, you know, two hour and 38 minute film in there if it felt slow. I think we got away with it because it felt driven, it felt like it was very purposeful, and I didn't want to upset that pace. And, if it has to go, it has to go."

A New Chapter for John Wick

While Chapter 4 gave audiences a definitive ending to its story, it's certainly not the end for the John Wick franchise, with two spin-off titles already announced; prequel series The Continental will see a release this year, focusing on a young Winston, while next year will see the release of the Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) led Ballerina. Furthermore, John Wick 5 has been confirmed to be in early development, while Motion picture group chairman Joe Drake has confirmed that the franchise would be moving into the AAA video game space.