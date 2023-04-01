There seems to be no slowing down John Wick: Chapter 4, as the Lionsgate tentpole continued its box office streamrolling by bringing in another three-day total of $28 million this weekend. This brings the film to a cumulative North American total of $122.6 million, a figure that is expected to keep rising.

Now in its second week, the film did see a drop of 62%, having raked in a franchise-best $73.5 million in its premiere weekend. However, drops such as this are not uncommon, as many fans flock to see their favorite franchise films opening weekend, ballooning the box office totals over those first three days. Despite this fall, the Keanu Reeves starrer has still helped Lionsgate crack a number of its own records at the movie theater. Its $73.5 million opening was a new high for the studio at the post-pandemic box office, and the hitman's return to the cinema was also the largest haul of any R-rated film after COVID-19.

In addition to its high performance in the United States and Canada, John Wick: Chapter 4 has similarly been playing very well across the seas. This helped the film generate a massive $137.5 million at the global box office during its first weekend. John Wick: Chapter 4 opened in 71 international markets, and there are more on the way, as the film is playing in 75 total markets this weekend. This has it tracking for another succesful weekend across the globe, and Lionsgate said it expects the film to exceed $225 million at the worldwide box office over these three days. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the film ballooned past $150 million at the global box office in less than one week.

However, unlike last weekend, there will be some new competition on the horizon for everyone's favorite assassin. Paramount's Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres this weekend, and is already putting up strong totals amidst positive reviews from critics. The film generated $5.6 million during Thursday night previews, and another $15.3 million on Friday. It is expected to finish the weekend with a domestic total around $40 million. This is a better than expected haul for the film, and one that sets it up in pole position to wrestle with John Wick: Chapter 4 for box office dominance.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

Starring Reeves back in action as the titular assassin, John Wick: Chapter 4 follows John Wick as he continues his fight to defeat the High Table, while embarking on a globe-trotting bloody adventure indicative of the franchise. The film also stars an ensemble cast of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, and the late Lance Reddick. While the fourth chapter was billed as a quasi-conclusion, a Ana De Armas-led spinoff film, Ballerina, is on the way, and producer Erica Lee exclusively told Collider that she was hopeful a fifth John Wick film would see the light of day.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski off a screenplay from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk through his Thunder Road Films banner, Lee, Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment banner, and Stahelski's 87Eleven Productions.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters. Collider's interview with Reeves and Stahelski can be seen below: