What started as arevenge action film in 2014—when retired assassin John Wick decided to take matters into his own hands after his puppy was killed during a home invasion—has since become a successful film series, spawning two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Now with the fourth chapter coming our way on March 4, Lionsgate has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for John Wick: Chapter 4, which will see Keanu Reeves return as the invincible hitman, along with familiar and new faces, and a dog to accompany him along the way.

The new video teases the film's "new levels of action," with Reeves revealing he went through 12 weeks of intense training for the film. "We're here, working on John Wick: Chapter Four," the actor said. "We have all the John Wick swag: cars, new weapons, Jiu-Jitsu. But with chapter four, we took it to another level." The now long-running franchise has been justifiably praised as the best action film series on the market today, built on flawless fight scenes and an impeccable story about the potentially lethal consequences of one's past actions. While the first three installments were well received, the actor stated that they wanted to try something new with the fourth chapter. "John Wick action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team," he continued. "For Chapter 4 we wanted to bring the muscle cars back, we really wanted to do something different, we’re gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe."

The highly anticipated fourth chapter in the John Wick franchise will pick up after the intense conclusion of John Wick 3. It will follow the renowned assassin as he finds a way to defeat The High Table. Aiming to finally earn his freedom, he must battle a new adversary with strong global alliances—from New York, Paris, Japan, and Berlin—and troops that turn former allies into enemies. Aside from Reeves reprising his role as the titular hitman, other familiar faces will also return, including Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston, who shot John in the third film to appear to be in The High Table's best interest.

Image via USA Today

Related: 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves on Epic Arc De Triomphe Stunt Sequence

Directed by Chad Stahelski from Shay Hatten and Michael Finchare's screenplay, the fourth chapter will also introduce new characters in the film series (notably John's old friend and new foes), such as Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), and Donnie Yen (Rogue One), as well as singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, who will be making her film acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on March 24. You can watch the featurette below.