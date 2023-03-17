For fans of the John Wick franchise living in LA, Collider has a huge offer we’re putting on the High Table. For the fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, Collider is joining forces with IMAX and Lionsgate for a free early screening on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30pm to a handful of lucky fans. Joining us for a post-screening Q&A will be the director of the franchise, Chad Stahelski, and the Baba Yaga himself, Keanu Reeves.

It goes without saying that Stahelski’s insane set pieces and elaborate fight sequences are a must-see in IMAX. With the format’s fully immersive picture and sound, the biggest screen is the way we’re meant to see this neon-noir epic, and how else are you going to feel every face-punch? Not to mention this film takes Wick across the globe to some of the world’s most breathtaking locations. In a previous interview with Stahelski (which you can check out before the screening to prep some questions), he gives a quick rundown, saying:

But we had an amazing location diversity on the scout from Sacré Coeur, to Arc de Triomphe, to the Louvre, to the Eiffel Tower, to some amazing places throughout. I mean we were in Aqaba, Jordan for our opening sequence. Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Osaka. We got around on this one.

To get in on this deal, you can snag your free tickets by emailing thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See John Wick: Chapter 4 in IMAX.” In the body of the email, please include your full name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Again, the event takes place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March, 22 at 6:30pm. We'll contact the people that won free tickets a few days before the screening with more info.

John Wick 4 Is the "Most Exciting" of the Franchise So Far

In Chapter 4, Wick reunites with allies like the presumed-dead Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and The Continental’s reinstated manager, Winston (Ian McShane), who we last saw shooting John Wick from the top of a building in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. This time around, no one is safe on his bloody path to liberation from beneath the High Table’s thumb. Everything is heightened in the fourth entry, including the adversaries faced, the stunts pulled, and the heart-pounding fights. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime says Chapter 4 is, “some of the best, most exciting work this franchise has given us so far.”

In addition to the previously mentioned returning cast members, Lance Reddick reprises his role as the beloved and kickass concierge, Charon, one of the few Wick still calls a trusted friend. Chapter 4 also introduces an all-new cast of characters in the Wickiverse’s ever-expanding lore, including Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis, who Stahelski ominously said is, “...being brought in to reset the calendar.” The movie also features Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Natalia Tena, and Scott Adkins.

Be sure to get your emails in ASAP for a chance to win tickets to Collider’s early IMAX screening, followed by a Q&A with Reeves and Stahelski. For more on the film, here's our recent interview with Keanu Reeves.