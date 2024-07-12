The Big Picture Get ready for non-stop action with John Wick: Chapter 4's new Funko Pops honoring the fan-favorite gun-for-hire.

Over the last decade, the best action franchise has been John Wick. The Keanu Reeves starring saga is known for its insane stunts, crazy “gun fu” carnage, and creative direction from Chad Stahelski. The series had its largest and most explosive mission yet in last year's John Wick: Chapter 4. Now, Funko is honoring the fan-favorite gun-for-hire with new Chapter 4 Pops.

The killer wave includes two John Wick figures. There's, of course, Reeves’ title character in his bullet-proof black suit holding nunchucks and a katana blade in his hands. These were just a few of the weapons Wick used to dispatch his enemies in Chapter 4. The other figure in this line is Winston. While the character played by Ian McShane had played a major role throughout the franchise, the manager of the New York Continental was a huge part of Chapter 4. His Continental being blown up was the catalyst for this epic film’s chain of bloody events. Also, witnessing the death of his right-hand Charon at the hands of the Marquis ment, like Wick, he had a ton of personal stacks in this weighty adventure.

What’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ About?

Taking place shortly after Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Chapter 4 sees John Wick excommunicated and going after the High Table. That’s no easy task, as every assassin in the world is after Wick. There's a high price on Wick’s head, and he doesn't have the luxury of many friends. The Marquis has even personally sent Wick's former colleague Caine after him. With the help of Winston and the Bowery King, Wick looks to finally rid himself of the High Table or die trying. Having some of the best action in modern genre history, from visceral car chases to video game-inspired one-take shootouts, Chapter 4 is almost three hours of non-stop breathtaking thrills. It also made out with the best box office return of the series, making over $440 million worldwide, bolstered by a great 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Late last year, the John Wick universe expanded with The Continental Peacock prequel series. It’ll also soon be getting two spin-off films, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas (No Time To Die) and a Caine-focused adventure which will see the return of Donnie Yen’s beloved character introduced in Chapter 4. Ballerina comes out first in June 2025 and will see Reeves reprise his role as John Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently streaming on Starz. You can also pre-order Chapter 4’s new Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth's website for $11.99 USD each. The figures are set to be released in October 2024.

Watch on Starz