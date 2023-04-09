Just like the titular hero of the breathtaking action franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 has continued its ruthless assault on the global box office this weekend. The Chad Stahelski-directed film crossed an estimated $300 million at the Global Box office on Sunday. To date, John Wick: Chapter 4's stunning box office performance is made up of an estimated domestic (North America) gross of approximately $147.06 million thus far and $159 million internationally, combining for a $306.06 million total.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has crossed the $300 million global box office thanks in part to another strong performance across North American locations, adding another $14.6 million to its domestic tally via screening at 3,607 locations - representing a 48% drop from last weekend. The film's consistently high performance domestically is doubly impressive when you consider it is vying for audiences' attention against the likes of Illumination's new box office juggernaut The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the wonderfully entertaining Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Internationally, John Wick: Chapter 4's totals are set to receive a boost in the near future, as the film is yet to be released in the South Korean and Middle Eastern markets - a fact that will change later this month.

All of this means that the Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick: Chapter 4 has a franchise record in its cross-hairs. The film's $304.06 million gross thus far at the global box office puts it on course to surpass John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum's lifetime total of $328.3 million worldwide. The film has already achieved a franchise-best opening globally and surpassed the lifetime totals worldwide of each of the first two movies in just 10 days. A franchise-best lifetime total worldwide is not only inevitable, but well deserved. John Wick: Chapter 4's fantastic box office performance thus far is attributed by positive word of mouth and a strong critical reception, with many considering the latest installment in the franchise to be the best yet.

Image via Lionsgate Films

When Will the Next Movie in the 'John Wick' Franchise Grace Cinemas?

The John Wick franchise is set to expand thanks to a new spin-off, Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas, which will land in cinemas on June 7, 2024. The franchise is also set to expand on the small screen, with the series The Continental expected on Peacock in September. Until then, John Wick Chapter 4, a Thunder Road Films/87eleven entertainment production from Lionsgate, is still available in cinemas, check out Collider's interview with the film's director Stahelski below.