After just four weeks in theaters John Wick: Chapter 4 has kicked, flipped, and shot its way to success. Unsurprisingly, audiences turned out in full force again to see Keanu Reeves return to the underworld. The action epic sees Reeves' iconic hitman character seek to take down the High Table once and for all as he tackles mafiosos from across the globe. In yet another hugely successful week at the box office, Chapter 4 grossed an impressive $18.6 million across 76 markets with South Korea contributing a hefty $5.9 million in a triumphant opening for the film. The latest success brings Chapter 4's total international cume to $189.6 million and its global box office run thus far to a mammoth $349.7 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Is a Hit with Audiences

The Chad Stahelski film's new global gross marks a formal surpass of predecessor film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum which grossed just over $328 million worldwide during its run. The film has done well to continue adding to its mounting accolades over the weeks after its triumphant opening weekend saw it take $137.5 million worldwide, the highest in the franchise thus far. Although impressive, the totals are somewhat to be expected with the film earning all-around rave reviews and a confident 94% on Rotten Tomatoes' coveted Tomatometer.

Overall, the film has been hailed for its continued ability to deliver on gun-slinging action and knockout visuals. Perhaps most notably though, Chapter 4 has been widely praised for keeping audiences locked in throughout Baba Yaga's near-three-hour return. In fact, Collider's own Ross Bonaime celebrated Revees' latest release for its "goofy, ridiculous, three-hours of fun that manages to not overstay its welcome" and successfully pushing "ambition to the brink."

Hollywood icon Reeves has kept audiences invested in his signature hitman for over eight years and it looks like Chapter 4 could be the final installment at least for the foreseeable future particularly given the way the film ended. However, the good news for audiences is that there will be ample more exploration of the Wickiverse with series spin-off Ballerina, which will star Ana de Armas, slated for a 2024 release. Then there is a subsequent prequel chapter taking shape in the form of The Continental with more details expected to follow soon. In other words, even if Chapter 4 is Reeves' swan song, it won't be the last time audiences get to enjoy all the mayhem of John Wick.

