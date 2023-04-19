Like the man himself, the fourth John Wick movie keeps charging ahead, no matter what gets in the way. After nearly a month in theaters, John Wick: Chapter 4 has passed the $350 million mark at the global box office, extending its lead over John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum as the highest-grossing movie in the action franchise. It is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide, ahead of fellow March hit Creed III.

John Wick 4 has grossed $160 million domestically, and nearly $190 million from overseas territories, for a global haul of exactly $350 million. This past weekend, the film overtook John Wick 3’s lifetime global haul of $327 million to become the series’ biggest film. The only major box office record left for it to break is the third film’s $171 million lifetime domestic haul, which it should pass by the end of its run. For context, the film grossed a healthy $8 million in its fourth weekend of release, finishing third behind holdover hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie and newcomer The Pope's Exorcist. It’s worth noting that John Wick 4 is yet to open in Japan.

The film announced its arrival in typically loud fashion last month. It set franchise opening records both domestically and globally. John Wick 4 made nearly $74 million in its domestic opening weekend, and despite a considerable 62% drop in weekend two, it went on to surpass the lifetime hauls of each of its predecessors. The first to fall was the first John Wick, of course. Released nearly a decade ago in 2014, the first film was a much leaner beast; it ended its run with $86 million worldwide against a reported budget of $20 million. John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed $174 million globally against a budget of $40 million, and John Wick 3 finished with $327 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million.

Image via Lionsgate Films

The fourth movie was super-sized in every way imaginable. Not only was it the most expensive of the series — John Wick 4 was produced on a reported budget of $100 million — it was also the longest, coming in at 169 minutes, and the best-reviewed. It sent the titular character on a globe-trotting adventure, which began in New York City, continued in Japan and Germany, before concluding in France. John Wick 4 also featured some of the most ambitious action of the franchise, with an hour-long final stretch in Paris being the highlight. Starring Keanu Reeves as an enigmatic assassin, the first John Wick movie wasn’t exactly supposed to spawn a franchise. But audiences were impressed with its cine-literate references, elaborate world-building and expertly choreographed action set-pieces. Each of these elements was heightened in subsequent chapters, all of which have been directed by Chad Stahelski.

Where Does the Franchise Go From Here?

While the fourth movie was originally positioned as something of a curtain-closer, recent chatter suggests that a fifth film could actually be on the cards. But with Stahelski presumably off to direct the Ghosts of Tsushima adaptation next, fans will have to bide their time with the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and the prequel miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick. At least one other spinoff could also be in development — aside from the one teased at the end of the fourth movie — according to producer Erica Lee’s comments to Collider.

John Wick 4 features returning cast members Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and the late Lance Reddick, alongside newcomers Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Rina Sawayama. You can watch our interview with Reeves here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.