John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken another Dragon's Breath shotgun blast at the worldwide box office, passing the $400 million mark as it continues to draw audiences in its sixth week of release. The film grossed another $10.1 million internationally to bring the worldwide total to $402 million. Additionally, this has also brought the total box office for the John Wick franchise to $991 million, meaning it is almost certain to pass the $1 billion mark before the film leaves theatres.

The film was boosted by strong word of mouth - it garnered the best ratings of the series so far on Rotten Tomatoes (94% fresh), Metacritic (78) and also earned a coveted A ranking from CinemaScore. It has also been re-released for a one week run on IMAX, which began on Friday April 28.

The film received critical acclaim for the performance of leading man Keanu Reeves whose all-action commitment to the role has been widely admired, as well as the vision and slick action set-pieces dreamt up and precisely planned by director Chad Stahelski.

Image via Lionsgate Films

What Makes John Wick Such a Hit?

The first John Wick film premiered in 2014, nearly a full decade ago. The movie followed the story of John Wick, played by Reeves, a retired, but still highly-respected and deeply-feared assassin who goes on a rampage against the son of a high-ranking member of the Russian Mafia, following the murder of his dog.

His emergence from retirement draws him back into the world of assassinations for the sequel, but in his desperation, he assassinates a colleague on Continental grounds. His actions go against The High Table, a council of underworld leaders who put a hit on Wick following his quest for revenge. The films follow Wick as he goes against an increasingly impressive roster of fellow assassins who hope to cash in on the price on his head. The original film was a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

John Wick's stories may well be done for now on the big screen, but the character is set to return in a spin-off movie entitled Ballerina. That movie, directed by Len Wiseman, will star Ana de Armas and see Reeves return to the role of Wick in a story set between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, alongside fellow Wick alumni Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick.

Ballerina is due to be released in June 2024. You can watch our interview with Reeves on John Wick: Chapter 4 down below.