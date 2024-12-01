After John Wick: Chapter 4 blew fans away in 2023 by earning more than $440 million at the worldwide box office and receiving strong reviews from both critics and audiences, everyone is still on the edge of their seat to learn what could be coming next from the John Wick franchise. Ana de Armas’ Ballerina is confirmed to be coming next year and even received its first trailer, but it very well may be the last time we see Keanu Reeves suit up as the legendary assassin. If it is John Wick’s last dance, Hot Toys has us covered with a brand new John Wick figure based on Reeves’ appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4. The figure comes with a vast array of guns, a katana, nunchaku, a bow and arrow, and even gold coins.

This isn’t the first time this year that Hot Toys has ventured into the world of John Wick, as the collectible company unveiled a new Caine figure based on Donnie Yen’s appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4 to commemorate the character being tapped to lead his own spin-off movie, which is currently in development but has not yet been greenlit as the script is still being worked on. Hot Toys is also no stranger to working with big franchises, as the manufacturer recently bolstered its DC collaboration by releasing several new Batman figures and even a new figure of Heath Ledger’s Joker; this one more accurate than the figure released earlier this year that sees the iconic DC villain wearing a suit of Batman armor. Michael Keaton’s Batman even got a new figure to commemorate his signature accessory, the Batmissile.

What All Do We Know About the Future of the ‘John Wick’ Franchise?

Aside from Ballerina and the untitled Caine spin-off that’s in the works, little else has been confirmed about the future of the John Wick franchise, but there have been whispers about a project centered around Halle Berry’s Sofia, who features as one of the main characters in John Wick: Chapter 3. Chad Stahelski also recently revealed that he is working on a fifth installment in the John Wick franchise, but it wouldn’t be just resurrecting Keanu for another film and isn’t what fans are expecting.

The John Wick Hot Toys figure is expected to ship between December 2024 and March 2025 and you can join the waitlist now. Check out the first-look images at the figure above and watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on Starz.

