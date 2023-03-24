There are many aspects of the John Wick franchise that have become so seared into the brains of action movie fans that just seeing them pop up in other movies produces a Pavlovian response to murmur aloud “that’s just like John Wick.” Brightly-colored neon lighting, crisply-filmed action sequences with minimal cuts, and a protagonist who becomes an unexpected killing machine at the drop of a hat…John Wick did not invent these traits in action cinema. But the modern ubiquity of those qualities in modern movies about R-rated carnage getting dished out to evildoers and assorted bad people can be traced back to their memorable employment in the John Wick franchise.

But these are not the only aspects of the John Wick franchise that have given these Keanu Reeves star vehicles such resilience in pop culture. Humor has always been a critical detail in these movies, with the slightly increased prominence of humorous gags in John Wick: Chapter 4 only reinforcing that a dash of levity has always been this saga’s secret weapon.

The Initial Importance of Humor in the John Wick Saga

It took a gag in the original John Wick film for me to realize this motion picture was winning over moviegoers. This gag revolves around crime boss Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) calling up mechanic Aurello (John Leguizamo) and furiously asking him what possible reason Aurello could have for punching his son, Iosef (Alfie Allen). This mechanic responds that Tarasov's offspring has just stolen John Wick's car and killed this man's dog. After a moment of silence, Tarasov replies "oh" and then hangs up the phone. The packed house I saw John Wick with laughed uproariously at this moment. It was a vivid indicator of just how invested everybody was in this movie.

This initial gag didn’t just work for helping me gauge other people’s responses to John Wick, though. It also established that this fictional universe was capable of delivering lighter moments without undercutting the severity of the violence or the gravity of John Wick’s skills. John Wick is not a rampant action/comedy like a Shane Black movie, but a handful of gags do punctuate its atmosphere. It’s a detail that helps justify lavish touches like the stylized use of subtitles or the innately preposterous universe these characters inhabit. The idea of a society of assassins that viciously murders people but also adheres to strict rules could’ve been the premise of a wacky comedy in another timeline. No wonder humor works so well even in these more serious confines.

Humor was a way to ease audiences into the world of John Wick while that initial comedic moment involving Tarasov and Aurello on the phone also demonstrated how gags could be used to emphasize the sheer power of John Wick. This former assassin is so ruthless, so successful in every violent mission he’s ever gone on. It sounds like a ludicrous joke to even attempt to hurt him, the inevitability of a disruptor like Iosef getting murdered is inherently humorous. That’s the other thing that made the humor of John Wick feel like it belonged in this kind of action film: a willingness to engage in bits of gallows humor. These kinds of laughs often come from how John Wick can turn anything (like a pencil, a horse, or even library books) into something that can kill people. Once again, humor is used to emphasize the sheer power of John Wick as an assassin. You can have people talk in hushed whispers about his prowess all you want, or you can actually show him dishing out grisly violence with any inanimate object he can get his hands on.

The Presence of Humor in John Wick: Chapter 4

Given that humor has worked so well on several different levels throughout the first three John Wick titles, it’s no surprise that this element rears its head again in time for John Wick: Chapter 4. Given that this installment opts to be a much bigger adventure than its predecessors in nearly every way, it’s no surprise that humor is also more abundant in this go-around. Interestingly, comedy is not only more prominent, but the John Wick franchise appears to have expanded its range of comedic influences. Whether intentional or not, an extended gag involving Winston walking seemingly endlessly in a museum in one continuous wide shot echoes both Jacques Demy’s Playtime (in its use of extreme wide angles and seeing a comedic moment against a refined backdrop) and the “rake gag” from the vintage Simpsons episode “Cape Feare.” Neither of those would quite come to mind during the humorous moments of the previous John Wick films.

Further gags echo everything from the “I am Klaus!” runner on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson to a lengthy moment involving John Wick tumbling down flights of stairs that humorously harkens back to Hot Rod. Intentionally or unintentionally reminding viewers of these vintage pieces of comedy from all over the pop culture map ensures Chapter 4 has a comedic personality drastically different from its predecessors. Plus, it keeps things unpredictable. You never know where a violent adversary against John Wick will emerge from and Chapter 4’s style of comedy often mirrors that quality by being a total loose cannon in terms of what comedic influences it’ll draw from.

John Wick: Chapter 4 embracing a few more moments of comedy compared to its predecessor also helps keep the tone of this sequel balanced since it also contains darker elements than many prior John Wick adventures. As the film opens with the destruction of one of Wick’s go-to safety spots and the demise of one of his colleagues, director Chad Stahleski is making it very clear that nothing in John Wick’s world is sacred, let alone the hitman himself. Mortality lingers over John Wick: Chapter 4 while the looming presence of the High Table is more suffocating than ever before. To ensure all these darker elements don’t just overwhelm the audience with despair, the script, naturally, invites a bit more levity to the table to provide some semblance of balance.

The humor also allows newcomer character Caine (Donnie Yen) a chance to establish a unique personality within the expansive roster of characters in the John Wick franchise. Caine isn’t a wacky character, but much like how Chapter 4 uses humor to help balance out the rampant reminders of mortality, Caine also often resorts to humorous asides or comments to navigate his cruel situation. He’s a man whose been forced out of retirement to not only hunt down an old friend but also to ensure the safety of his daughter. We all often laugh through our pain and Caine’s quiet moments of comedic observations reflect a man using levity to cope with brutal reality. Plus, letting Caine have so many amusing bits and pieces of dialogue lets Donnie Yen unleash his gifts for comedic timing, which is never ever a bad thing.

It’s All About Timing

Even with a greater presence of laughs, John Wick: Chapter 4 knows when and where to engage in its lighter moments. This quality, above all others, sees John Wick: Chapter 4 embodying the style of comedy found throughout the entire John Wick franchise. There’s always been a carefulness in the timing of humor in these movies. People don’t just deliver wall-to-wall jokes that undercut the drama of major death scenes or moments where we really need to feel John Wick’s internal pain. There are times and places within the John Wick features where you need a laugh to ensure the whole thing doesn’t slip into suffocating darkness or that this franchise misses how innately ludicrous this fictional universe is.

That’s a welcome contrast to the default world of action movies, which is often draped in too much humor or is stone-cold serious to a fault. The latter approach was especially dominant in action cinema before the first John Wick showed up, with so many bare-knuckle action films opting to take cues from the dour Taken movies rather than whatever tone would suit their individual stories. John Wick reminded viewers that, much like with classic action films such as Die Hard or Police Story, it was possible to have moments of comedic levity without undercutting awe-inspiring fistfights. No wonder John Wick took off like a rocket in terms of its public perception and popularity given how this very careful tone peppered with bursts of humor stood out to then-norms of action cinema.

That approach to comedy that’s made the John Wick franchise such a standout property in the action movie landscape is perfectly reflected in how these pieces of comedy manifest in John Wick: Chapter 4, such as in lending insight into the mind of Caine. Just as there’s been a lot of preparation and rehearsal put into every punch thrown across these four motion pictures, so too has a considerable amount of effort gone into making sure the laughs in these titles land. In many ways, John Wick: Chapter 4 crystallizes everything people love about the John Wick movies, but it’s especially good at reflecting how important comedy has always been to this idiosyncratic saga of revenge and violence.