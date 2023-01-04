A new image from the highly anticipated fourth installment of the John Wick franchise has been released. The new image from USA Today shows the world’s most legendary hitman decked in his signature black suit. In this chapter, Wick (Keanu Reeves) is back to facing off powerful enemies with influential allies across the globe.

Like the first three films, the retired hitman will be forced back into the underworld of crime to fight against the High Table, especially since he was seen teaming up with a crime boss known as Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, in an effort to take down the syndicate. However, it was earlier revealed that the famous assassin will face off with a new threat that will turn old friends into foes, so this could mean Wick won’t be fighting off one threat but two. The full-length trailer released on November 10, 2022, reveals snippets of the enemies to come, along with details of action-packed scenes, including a horseback-riding shooting scene that keeps fans of the franchise wanting more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will return with old cast members and a number of new ones suiting up for the intense action-packed film. Lance Reddick and Ian McShane will reprise their roles from the previous films. McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel and Reddick as the concierge, Charon. The new faces include, Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, and Marko Zaror. Bill Skarsgård will also be joining the cast as a member of the High Table. Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three installments of the franchise, returned for the fourth installment as director and producer alongside Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk through production houses Summit Entertainment and Thunder Road Pictures. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten are credited for the screenplay.

The John Wick franchise will not end with Chapter 4 as there are already plans for a Chapter 5 and a spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, with both Reeves and McShane set to reprise their roles. Also, a limited series, titled The Continental, is set for release this year. The Continental is also based in the John Wick universe.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will grace big screens on March 24, after its original release date was pushed back due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The new image and Collider's interview with director Chad Stahelski can be seen below: