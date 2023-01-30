In around two months, the Boogeyman will be back on our screens. Not the one who haunts our dreams, but the one whose puppies we should never harm. Baba Yaga, John Wick himself, is back in John Wick: Chapter 4 and the hype is growing day by day. Wick, the hitman who just wants to retire, but can't, is back for a fourth installment of insane action and bone-crunching action—played, of course, by the incomparable Keanu Reeves—alongside an all-star cast of returning and new characters. Total Film has shared some exclusive new images of the movie as part of their coverage in their February 2023 issue, and everything just looks... cool.

John Wick: Chapter 4 brings back Reeves as the eponymous hero (anti-hero? Everybody loves a hitman with a heart, after all) attempting to end, once and for all, the reign and reach of The High Table, a shadowy cabal tasking itself with overseeing the running of the international criminal underworld.

John will face some frightening new foes in the shape of Donnie Yen's Caine, a blind assassin, and Marquis de Gramont, an ambitious High Table member seeking to further his career by bringing down Wick (played by Bill Skarsgård) as he attempts to both win his freedom and finally enjoy his long-yearned-for retirement while mourning the loss of his beloved wife, who was taken from him at the beginning of the franchise.

Chapter 4 is not the only film Reeves is currently involved with as the character of John Wick. He will also reprise the role in the upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, which will reintroduce Rooney, a character we first see in John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The role was originally portrayed by ballet dancer Unity Phelan but will be taken over by Ana de Armas for the film, with de Armas recently speaking of her admiration for Reeves and his dedication to the role.

"We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."

Audiences will get to enjoy some more Wickian brutality—and see if John can finally just go to the beach and relax—when it arrives exclusively in cinemas on March 24. You can see the images from Total Film down below.

