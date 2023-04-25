Haven't gotten your fill of epic fight scenes and heart-pounding chases through beautifully lit yet grimy settings? Well, you're in luck, because the hit film John Wick: Chapter 4 is returning to IMAX for one week only. This reprise showing comes just over a month after its original IMAX premiere, which showcased the fourth chapter of the epic action franchise in incredible visual clarity.

The first John Wick film premiered in 2014, nearly ten years ago. The film told the story of John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, a world-renowned assassin who goes on a rampage against his fellow hitmen following the murder of his dog. His actions go against The High Table, a council of underworld leaders who put a hit on Wick following his quest for revenge. The films follow Wick as he goes against an increasingly impressive roster of fellow assassins who hope to cash in on the price on his head. The original film was a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

Since the release of the first film, the franchise has spun out into several sequels and even an upcoming television series. Each of the sequels has maintained its muster among critics and audiences, and John Wick: Chapter 4 is no exception. The film is the highest-grossing of the film series internationally. The fourth film in the series shows Wick as he finds a path to defeating The High Table, but he will have to face off against new foes and forge new alliances in order to reach his goal.

An IMAX Experience

The film will be released again to IMAX for one-week beginning on April 28. IMAX provides audiences with a fully immersive experience in sight, sound, and picture, and is the perfect venue to experience the directorial vision of Chad Stahelski's heart-pounding action sequences and stunning, stylized visuals. Along with Reeves, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. The film features a screenplay by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornekserve as executive producers of the film. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and director Chad Stahelski produce the project.

You can order tickets for the one-week IMAX run here, and take another look at the film's trailer below.