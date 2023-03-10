We’re days away from John Wick: Chapter 4 and fans can’t wait for it. The initial reactions to the movie are hailing it as "glorious," "epic," and "badass," which raises the anticipation even further. The franchise is well known for its epic action sequences and ever-growing body count and the fourth installment in the franchise is further going to build on it. To celebrate the release of the movie, the makers are revealing posters commissioned from 12 handpicked artists from around the world.

The newest poster comes from artist Oliver Barrett and sees John in action with nunchucks. The poster series has captured many shades of John’s personality. It has been an exciting experience to see how these artists reimagine him from being a mystical figure to a somber man to an action figure.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Features Some Insane Action Sequences

Continuing the tradition of giving fans some epic set pieces, the new installment has no shortage of amazing stunt sequences. Keanu Reeves previously mentioned using nunchucks in the latest installment, saying, “I got to do some nunchucks, and hopefully got to the next level in sub judo and jiu-jitsu." He also dubbed the action sequences “challenging” as the cast and the crew went the extra mile to create the movie magic.

Expect John Wick in muscle cars going around Paris killing his foes as the actor teased, “For Chapter 4 we wanted to bring the muscle cars back we really wanted to do something different, we’re gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe.” After the events of Chapter 3 – Parabellum John is on a run with a bounty on his head. Before he takes down the High Table, he must face a new nemesis, the Marquis de Gramont, who has been cleaning up all the mess John has been leaving in his wake in the past three movies.

The feature is helmed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror as Chidi and Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis de Gramont.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops in theaters on March 24. You can check out the new poster below: