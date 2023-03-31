It's easy to see the John Wick series as one that aims to celebrate the action genre as a whole. Throughout four films, the title character has alternated between going on violent rampages of revenge and fighting for his life, constantly battling various criminal organizations and assassins. The four movies contain every type of over-the-top action scene under the sun, from car chases, gun fights, fist fights, and plenty of sequences with Wick and his foes using all sorts of unusual weapons in hand-to-hand combat.

Because of this variety of action, the John Wick series ends up being one that recalls many classic action films, from revenge thrillers to old martial arts movies, to action-packed crime movies. The latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is particularly heavy on references to classic movies (not all of them belonging to the action genre), with the following being some of the most creative and entertaining shout-outs in the film.

10 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia is a classic four-hour epic that tells the story of T.E. Lawrence. It begins with his death in 1935 before flashing back to show Lawrence's dramatic life story, focusing on his involvement in a revolt against the Ottoman Empire by Arab tribes during the First World War.

It's a biopic and a war movie, though certainly not as action-packed as John Wick: Chapter 4. Still, the 2023 action movie includes a shout-out to one of Lawrence of Arabia's most famous shots: one where Peter O'Toole blows out a match followed by a smash-cut to a shot of a desert landscape. The same thing is done in the opening of the fourth John Wick, and cheekily, it's Laurence Fishburne's character who does it. The spelling may be different from "Lawrence," but the pronunciation's the same.

9 'The Warriors' (1979)

Few movies define the term "cult classic" as well as The Warriors. It's an action-packed thriller that could've only been made 40-ish years ago in the best way possible, telling a straightforward and entertaining story about various New York City gangs engaging in a street war after the titular gang is framed for the murder of another gang leader.

The main characters needing to fight for their lives against enemies who want them dead is reminiscent of John Wick being attacked by adversaries in John Wick: Chapter 4's exciting final act. Both films also have a DJ who comments on the action on the streets, and both play the song "Nowhere To Run" at one point, too.

8 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

The second movie in the famed Dollars Trilogy by Sergio Leone, For a Few Dollars More, is a significant step up in quality from the already solid Fistful of Dollars. Clint Eastwood returns as the man with no name, but stealing the show is Lee Van Cleef, playing a bounty hunter who teams with Eastwood's character to hunt down a fugitive, with his reasons for doing so being personal.

So there's a man with no name in For a Few Dollars More and a character called "Nobody" in John Wick: Chapter 4. Also, in each film, two different characters have a pocket watch that plays a tune and has a photo of a loved one inside when opened, which feels like a more explicit reference.

7 'The Tale of Zatoichi' (1962)

The first entry in a 26-film-long series, The Tale of Zatoichi, introduces the titular character. He's a blind swordsman, masseur, and gambler. Each movie sees him embarking on a different adventure, with most of them involving him helping a new set of characters, usually by protecting them from nefarious criminal gangs.

He's a deadly but lovable hero, and thanks to being in so many movies, he racks up a huge body count (much like John Wick's title character). John Wick: Chapter 4 features a character named Caine, who's also a blind swordsman with a combat style that's similar to Zatoichi's. He's played by Donnie Yen, and his fantastic action scenes will likely delight fans of Zatoichi.

6 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Cowboy Bebop may be best known as an anime series, but it also happens to be one of the most entertaining and cinematic of all time and also had a movie that served as a (sort of) prequel in 2001. It's an action/sci-fi/crime series that follows a group of very unlucky bounty hunters chasing various targets through space during the 2070s.

Without spoiling either Cowboy Bebop or John Wick: Chapter 4, the finale of both share some similarities, mostly when it comes to setting and visuals (both are also very intense to watch). It's likely an intentional homage, seeing as once upon a time, Keanu Reeves was considered for the role of Cowboy Bebop's protagonist Spike Spiegel in a live-action film that never came to be.

5 'The Killer' (1989)

The Killer is John Woo at his best, and considering John Woo is one of the best filmmakers in action movie history, that makes The Killer an absolute classic. The plot involves a hitman seeking redemption after he accidentally injures a bystander in an assassination, while at the same time, a police detective is on his trail.

The dynamic between John Wick and Caine is somewhat reminiscent of the dynamic between the two main characters in The Killer. Both films have their respective pairs on opposite sides of a conflict, though each ultimately has a level of respect for the other. Also, both films have each pair of characters conversing in a church during a non-action scene, making the connection a little more explicit.

4 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

The final film in the Dollars Trilogy is the iconic, funny, and explosive The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. It's somehow even better than For a Few Dollars More and follows three characters who are all searching for buried treasure containing $200,000 worth of gold.

RELATED: Great Westerns That Are Over 3 Hours, Ranked by Runtime

Each of them has information the others don't, which ensures they need to work begrudgingly together at some points, even though each man inevitably wants to claim the gold for himself alone. It all culminates with a dramatic duel, and similarly, John Wick: Chapter 4 features a memorable duel and two men who are at odds but sometimes need to cooperate, with John Wick and Caine having that kind of dynamic.

3 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

The third movie in the Matrix series is perhaps its least acclaimed, but as a conclusion to the original trilogy, it still has a decent amount to offer. Along with John Wick, it's the series that Keanu Reeves is best known for, and The Matrix Revolutions, for all its faults, does contain some memorable action sequences.

The best of those is probably the climactic fight between Reeves's Neo and Agent Smith, which has them clashing in a heavy downpour of rain. The big action sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4's second act is comparable to this, given it also features combatants fighting under torrents of water, and it uses slow motion similar to Revolutions' final fight, too.

2 'The Grandmaster' (2013)

The Ip Man series stars Donnie Yen in one of his best-known roles. Across four movies, it tells the life story of Ip Man (born Ip Kai-man), who's best known for being a legendary martial artist who was regarded as a grandmaster of a particular combat style that emphasizes self-defense known as Wing Chun.

The Grandmaster, however, is not part of the Ip Man series and features Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the legendary and titular grandmaster. Still, despite Donnie Yen being in John Wick: Chapter 4, the film ends up referencing The Grandmaster more directly, largely through its use of color, which director Chad Stahelski says was influenced by the Wong Kar-wai film.

1 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Sure, The Exorcist is a very different film from John Wick: Chapter 4. It's an iconic horror movie instead of an action movie, and is notorious for still holding a great deal of power decades on from its release, thanks to its effective blend of religious horror, unsettling imagery, and traumatic family drama.

However, both have incredibly difficult-to-watch scenes involving one or more characters falling down a long set of stairs. That's in no way suggesting that either film has a patent of sending characters toppling down a steep stairway, but given how long one particular fall in John Wick: Chapter 4 is, it's hard not to see it and think about other impressive stair stunts, especially The Exorcist's.

