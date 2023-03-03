John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming soon and fans can’t wait to see their favorite assassin in action again. The feature will see John Wick (Keanu Reeves) trotting the globe on a run from the High Table with a bounty on his head. To get fans further hyped for the movie the makers are revealing new posters by 12 different artists handpicked from around the world. The latest is by artist Alice X Zhang which delves into the somber moments of Wick’s life.

The poster is inspired by the trailer of the latest film which sees John Wick in church remembering his late wife. The new poster with watercolor effects has a soothing effect as it captures Wick walking away from the chapel. In the background, we can see a silhouette of Caine, who is also seen in the trailer. Overall, it gives a feeling of calm before the storm as the assassin will soon deal with life and death situations. The artist’s imagination captures this moment really well, by far most John Wick posters have captured different moods of our favorite assassin covering different themes of the franchise.

What to Expect from John Wick: Chapter 4

While the franchise will bring back its epic stunt sequences, signature action sets, and gun fights as it promises a globe-trotting experience. In its themes, it’s a western set in the backdrop of the underbelly of the criminal underworld. At its start, John Wick is seen to have that world left behind till the circumstances force him back into action. He’s a myth, a legend – Baba Yaga, who no one wants to cross paths with. But as the poster depicts he has his somber moments too. The trailer also features moments with his wife, showing his internal desire is to have a non-violent life.

Image via Lionsgate



After the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum the new feature will present another nemesis in form of Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis de Gramont. He’ll have to go through this new villain before he deals with the High Table in the next film. Though he’s not alone in this fight as he’ll have some friends to help him in this endeavor.

The movie brings back Reeves as John Wick, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, along with Skarsgård as John’s nemesis Marquis de Gramont, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, among many more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops on March 24. You can check out the trailer below: