We're officially into "Wick Week" as the marketing campaign kicks into high gear for the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. As more images, teasers, and information come out about the action-packed Keanu Reeves sequel, IGN has released a new poster that shows the Baba Yaga still has time to pose with France's most famous landmark for a photo. Against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower with the orange glow of a sun that's still low in the sky, he looks more than ready for the sun to rise on the globe-trotting action on March 24.

The iconic tower perfectly frames Reeves in the poster, showing off one of the many locations the assassin will visit in his latest battle with the High Table. Paris seems to feature heavily in the new installment as the team behind the film took advantage of the location to capture some of France's signature attractions. While images have made sure to capture the Eiffel Tower, Chad Stahelski and company also got to film inside the Louvre Museum in Paris, adding another unique backdrop to the bloody carnage ahead.

In addition to teasing Reeves' return to the big screen, IGN's poster also heralds the IGN Fan Fest beginning on February 17. The annual event includes exclusive clips, interviews, and more from the news outlet about the upcoming film, TV, and video game releases to expect in the near future. This year promises to be a big one with IGN promising exclusive John Wick 4 content during this year's festivities, along with other heavy hitters like Creed III and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Image via USA Today

Everything We Know So Far About John Wick: Chapter 4

Directed by Stahelski with a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick 4 will see the titular assassin's journey to find peace out of the shadow of the High Table take a dangerous turn as he encounters a foe with connections that span across the globe. Following the events of the last film, however, he's presumed dead, giving him time to prepare his next move and forge a new alliance with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. The challenge ahead is still a steep one as he faces the blind and highly-skilled assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) as well as the frightening and mysterious Marquis de Gramont played by Bill Skarsgård.

John Wick 4 isn't the only globe-trotting adventure on the way from the expanding John Wick universe. The Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina is set to film a sequence in Prague in the near future, bringing yet another stunning locale to the world of assassins. De Armas will also team up with a few John Wick regulars in her debut including Reeves as well as Ian McShane as The Continental Hotel's caretaker Winston.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is just over a month away from reaching theaters on March 24. Check out the poster courtesy of IGN below: