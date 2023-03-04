The John Wick: Chapter 4 posters are rolling in one after another. For the promotions of the upcoming Keanu Reeves movie the makers are revealing exclusive posters for the feature made by handpicked artists around the world. While fans often love to make their own posters inspired by the franchise, the new artwork is taking various facets of the franchise and highlighting it from the artist's imagination. By far we have seen artwork that delves into themes like the mystical past of Baba Yaga to the serene nature of our favorite assassin.

A new poster converts the map of Paris into a tasteful John Wick poster. The juxtaposition of interestingly shaded lines with the colors highlighting locations brings out the assassin’s face seamlessly. It also hints that Paris is going to be one of the most important locations in Chapter 4. Perhaps the one where the final one-on-one happens with the antagonist of the movie Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), who is an important member of the High Table, and his position is threatened by Wick.

What’s John Wick Doing in Paris?

The movie will see John visiting many locations while he’s on a run after the events of Chapter 3 like New York, Berlin, and Osaka, though Paris has been highlighted in the previous trailers. Director Chad Sathleski previously told Collider about the globe-trotting aspect of the new feature divulging, “we had an amazing location diversity on the scout from Sacré Coeur to Arc de Triomphe, to the Louvre, to the Eiffel Tower, to some amazing places throughout. I mean we were in Aqaba, Jordan for our opening sequence. Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Osaka. We got around on this one. So hopefully, we brought all that great imagery to screen.”

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Teaser Highlights Keanu Reeves' New Friends (and Enemies)

The picturesque locations of Chapter 4 also give it a renaissance kind of feel which goes well with the all-over appeal of the franchise as well as what the makers are trying to achieve in the new installment. Fans are in for a real delight as there are high-octave action sequences set in these locations which will also present the known locations in a new light. As for what exactly happens in Paris will only be known when the feature comes out. The new feature stars Reeves as John Wick, Skarsgård as his nemesis Marquis, Laurance Fishburne as The Bowery King, and Ian McShane as Winston Duke, among many more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24. You can check out the trailer below: