We are counting down the days to John Wick: Chapter 4. Fans are eager for the return of Keanu Reeves as their favorite assassin as he goes on a run after the events of Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The movie promises a globe-trotting experience for fans as well as its signature action sequences and stunts. The promotion for the feature is in full swing as we got details about the movie from previously held Wick Week and now the makers are revealing posters made by handpicked artists from around the world.

The latest poster comes from artist Yann Coueder, who hand-painted a picture of Reeves in the character. The image sees him pensive as the colorful strokes bring out different facets of his personality. It has been quite an experience to see John from the perspective of various artists as they reimagine the character and highlight different sides of his personality from their own point of view like building on the legend of Baba Yaga to capturing his serene side.

What’s John Wick: Chapter 4 About?

The end of Chapter 3 – Parabellum saw John injured and on a run after the High Table puts a bounty on his head. All the bounty hunters are coming for him and to escape them once and for all he’ll be trotting the globe in the upcoming feature. The movie has shot in locations like New York, Paris, and Berlin among other places, so fans can expect show epic showdown in the most iconic locations. Though John will have help in the new feature as a previously revealed clip shows his new friends and some old friends that now turn into foes. Before dealing with High Table though our favorite assassin has to go through one more nemesis, a member of High Table, Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgård. As director Chad Sathleski previously told Collider, “he’s the one in charge of cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies.” So, he’ll undoubtedly be a bit pissed off by John’s disobedience.

The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, along with Skarsgård as John’s nemesis Marquis de Gramont, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger and many more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops on March 24. You can check out the new poster below: