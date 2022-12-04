They keep saying time is running out in the lead-up to John Wick: Chapter 4, and the newest poster seems to highlight that time is in fact running out for the titular character. In the new poster, which dropped after the John Wick panel at CCXP, Keanu Reeves is featured front-and-center with a tie made of an hourglass with bullets raining down like sand. It's an ominous image for a film that keeps underscoring the idea that there's only "one way out" for Wick.

Reeves joined fans today in Brazil to discuss his return to the titular role of John Wick in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. During the panel, fans were treated to another look at the film, in addition to receiving a con-exclusive poster. But Lionsgate was feeling magnanimous, and they shared another brand-new poster with fans of the gun-fu film who weren't able to attend the event.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the return of Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, alongside newcomers Bill Skarsgård who plays the antagonist The Marquis, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Clancy Brown as The Harbinger. The fourth film will also see Caine (Donnie Yen) and Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada) face off against one another, which has fans extremely excited. Other cast members include Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Natlia Tena.

Image via Lionsgate

Last month we exclusively revealed that Reeves will be returning to the role of John Wick in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spinoff series Ballerina, which will also see the return of McShane as Winston, Reddick as Charon, and Anjelica Houston reprising her role as the Director. McShane's Winston is also the protagonist of another upcoming spinoff series entitled Continental, which is set to explore his life in the 1970s as he seizes control of the hotel where so much of the John Wick universe circles around. While a release date has not yet been set for the spinoff series, it will premiere on Peacock and Prime Video internationally.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the new poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here: