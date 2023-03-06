Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick on March 24. See what critics are saying about the latest installment in the action franchise.

After a long wait, the highly-anticipated release of John Wick: Chapter 4 is just around the corner! A few weeks ahead of its theatrical debut on March 24, 2023, select fans and critics had the chance to see early screenings of the film and have brought their early reactions to the latest outing to the stylistic assassin series to social media.

The follow-up to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Keanu Reeves once again return to the series as the titular assassin as he travels to exotic locations and battles his toughest foes yet as he takes once again takes on the High Table and, more specifically, a high-ranking member of the criminal council and the film's antagonist, Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Lawrence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane all return to the series with new faces in the ensemble cast including Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, and Marko Zaror.

The new film is once again helmed by Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick: Chapter 4 just as he has done with the previous three installments of the action franchise. The film was co-written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Michael Finch (Predators). In addition to directing, Stahelski also serves as a director on the project alongside Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk through production houses Summit Entertainment and Thunder Road Pictures.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub says "you are not prepared" and Therese Lacson is calling it "an action-packed, bloody, kill-fest."

Other critics hailed the film as glorious, a pure adrenaline rush, and the best of the series

While the film's nearly 3-hour runtime is certainly intimidating, many are saying that the action thriller earns every minute.

As the fourth film in the franchise, John Wick 4 does not disappoint in terms of action with many critics calling out the incredible fight sequences.

There's also high praise for the supporting cast of the Keanu Reeves-led thriller.

The Future of the John Wick Universe

John Wick: Chapter 4 is just one of the many other projects set in Stahelski's action-packed universe that will be released in the near future. A spinoff film called Ballerina is currently in production and will see the titular character of Wick step out of the starring role and instead be a supporting character as the film will star a new character played by Ana de Armas with Reeves and McShane also set to reprise their roles in the spinoff film. In addition to brand-new film outings for the franchise, a limited series based in the John Wick universe titled The Continental is also set to premiere sometime in 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to premiere in theaters on March 24, 2023. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film down below.