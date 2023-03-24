Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4John Wick: Chapter 4 was met with great anticipation, and it did not disappoint anyone in the slightest. While there were tremendous expectations based on the excellence of the first three installments in the John Wick series, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been praised as an action movie accomplishment on the level of modern classics like Casino Royale and Mad Max: Fury Road. Part of the reason that the fourth entry in the action series is such a significant game changer is the expansion of the “Wick-verse” onto a grander scale that incorporates new and exciting characters. Among the standout performances in the film is Rina Sawayama’s work as Akira; she instantly creates a terrific, complex character that leaves a significant impact on the story, and warrants further adventures in a future iteration.

Akira is the daughter of Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), the manager of the Osaka Continental that holds a seat on the High Table. Since the Osaka location is among the most powerful and well-armed facilities within this secret society of assassins, John seeks its help in sheltering him when he becomes targeted by the ruthless High Table member Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Akira initially disagrees with her father’s decision to protect John, and her hesitance is proven to be merited. Marquis’ men invade their location despite the official High Table rule that forbids conflict within its facilities; Akira is forced to watch as her sacred home is engulfed by a bloodbath of violence and chaos.

Standing out in a film with an ensemble this extensive and acclaimed is no easy task. Not only does John Wick: Chapter 4 feature incredible stunt performers like Reeves, Sanada, Donnie Yen, and Scott Adkins, but it’s also stacked with accomplished dramatic actors like Skarsgård, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and the late great Lance Reddick. However, Sawayama is easily the most memorable aspect of the opening, as her drive for vengeance rivals the unbridled anger that John himself felt after his dog was killed in the very first film. With the John Wick franchise set to expand into future spinoffs, it’s safe to say that Akira is a character that fans will want to be seeing a lot more of.

A Leader and Warrior

One of the best aspects of the John Wick franchise is the political machinations of how the High Table operates; it’s a political power struggle for resources, expansion, and influence, and the veteran managers and concierges must make decisions on behalf of the entire clan of assassins who are under their hotel’s protection. Akira isn’t just a pompous child of a veteran High Table member, nor is she trained only to be a warrior. She is already the concierge of the Osaka location, and understands that one day she will be tasked with leadership for herself.

Although we saw aspects of the relationship between the concierges and the managers through the dynamic between McShane and Reddick, their relationship is somewhat untraditional. Winston Scott and Charon have been close friends and allies since the 1970s when they first rose to power in New York, which is set to be the basis for the upcoming spinoff prequel series The Continental. However, the relationship between Akira and Koji is more contentious; Akira respects her father’s nobility, but cannot stand by his ruling to take John in. Why would they welcome a wanted, excommunicated fugitive from the High Table simply because he’s been friendly with Koji in the past? Shouldn’t their responsibility be first and foremost to their own members?

A Frantic Scenario

Akira is proven to be absolutely right. Marquis’ men have no intention of peace, and ruthlessly storm past the guards in Osaka. While Akira is furious that they’ve been undermined and has her anger towards her father, she doesn’t waste time bemoaning her foresight. Akira is already on the frontlines giving orders to her soldiers so that they can best stand up to the invading forces. The entire sequence is unique to the John Wick franchise, which previously had only shown John facing off against enemies. A massive-scale conflict between two armies of assassins is something we haven’t seen before, evoking the epic quality of great Japanese action movies like Seven Samurai or Harakiri.

Akira’s fighting style is unique, as she uses her fists, blade, and any other weapons at her disposal to slay down enemies en masse. It’s evident that Akira has long been waiting to show off her skills and prove herself as a warrior. Unlike John, who simply kills in any way possible, Akira shows elegance in her swordplay. There’s a storied tradition that comes with her combat style; she mixes beauty and brutality in the style of Lady Snowblood or the Kill Bill films.

A Grieving Daughter

However, Sawayama also shows her dramatic strength during the sequence where Koji faced off with the blind assassin Caine (Yen). Seeing two legends of martial arts like Yen and Sanada square off against each other is an obvious treat for any action fan, but sadly their brawl ends in Koji’s gruesome death. Akira’s reaction immediately reminds us that she is still young, and she’s just witnessed her father’s death. Yes, she looked to him as a mentor, trainer, and political guide, but there’s also an intimate paternal figure that’s been stripped away from her. Showing grief within an action sequence is not an easy task, but it’s one that Sawayama pulls off.

Her interplay with John contains the same complexity. Akira does not forgive John for putting their facility in danger, nor will she stop pursuing those that are responsible for her father’s death. Her quick absence suggests that her story isn’t over yet; how will Akira respond to roaming the world outside of Osaka, fighting for herself? An end credit teaser suggests that Akira is intent on tracking down Caine, who is reuniting with his own daughter. It would only seem fitting that she’d want to burden Caine’s daughter with the same shock of losing a father.

While it seems like John Wick: Chapter 4 might be the last time that Reeves appears in the titular role, the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina is set to focus on a new female assassin played by Ana de Armas. If the two sagas are to be intertwined (as we know Reeves, McShane, and Reddick will appear in Ballerina), it would only seem natural that a female-led John Wick spinoff would include a character as instantly iconic as Akira. Sawayama has proven that she can work with the best and still manage to wow us.