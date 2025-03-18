John Wick fans, heads up the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise has found a new home and it is streaming the film for free. For fans who want to catch up on the saga of Baba Yaga, before Ballerina introduces Ana de Armas as another deadly assassin in the universe, the upcoming movie is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has had a successful run as the movie sees our favorite hitman on a run going up against the High Table after years of build-up. The film has a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and has garnered over $440 million at the worldwide box office against a $100 million budget. The movie was recently released in China and left Robert Pattinson’s sci-fi Mickey 17 behind in just three days grossing around $3 million in its opening weekend. While the movie is already the highest-grossing in the John Wick franchise, it’s interesting to see it garnering fans’ attention in the cinemas two years after its initial release.

What’s Happening with ‘John Wick 5’?

While Reeves’ iconic character was deemed dead at the end of Chapter 4, the murmurs around the fifth installment never died. Recently, Lionsgate EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences Jenefer Brown confirmed that John Wick 5 was indeed in the works at the studio. Though she kept tight-lipped about director Chad Stahelski and Reeves' involvement in the project. She said,

"Up next, of course, is Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game. We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick film. [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out."

Reeves, on the other hand, poured cold water on all the speculations of his return, “You know, the character's dead. He died in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.' I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't." But fans won’t believe him and that’s for good. While we get more details Reeves will reprise the character in a cameo in Ballerina.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is streaming on Roku. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.