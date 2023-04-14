It's John Wick's world, and we're all living in it. In the run-up to the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate took the franchise global with The Continental Experience, a string of fan events that transported visitors to the iconic hotel featured throughout the Keanu Reeves franchise. Filled with unique photo opportunities, events, and styles to match that of the films, it brought people throughout the world together through their love of all things Wick. Now, Collider can exclusively unveil a new sizzle reel that takes viewers through the various Continentals that popped up to see how everyone celebrated the arrival of the potential final chapter.

The Continental Experience spanned 23 different cities in 20 separate countries on five continents, truly making this a worldwide event. To match the global nature, each event sported its own aesthetic including reception desks to sign in, booths to visit, and tarot card readings among other things to immerse the guests. Pop-up activations brought fans into the world of Wick as they experienced what it was like to partake in the services and survive inside the Continental. The highlight of everything, however, was the special screenings which often featured much-hyped arrivals by Reeves alongside other cast members and director Chad Stahelski. Everything in the reel blends together in a fun, neon-soaked blur that demonstrates the worldwide excitement for John Wick: Chapter 4.

In addition to the main sizzle reel highlighting how the world as a whole celebrated Wick, an interactive website was also launched allowing users to explore the individual Continental events through their own miniature reels including the Hard Rock Hotel event in New York. Some of the biggest experiences took place in locations visited throughout the film like Paris where fans gathered to see Stahelski and Reeves take the stage ahead of a special screening. One thing that becomes apparent is how the local culture of each city was infused into each activation, making every event feel unique to its locale. It's yet another representation of how John Wick fever has taken over the world.

For the vast majority of fans worldwide, John Wick: Chapter 4 lived up to the hype, earning an identical 94% critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The global hype is also translating into big bucks, overtaking the first two films in the franchise in a mere ten days with $245 million at the global box office. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B+ in his review, praising Stahelski for managing to keep the franchise fresh while still celebrating everything that came before. Aside from some of the craziest fight scenes to grace the series, the film also boasts some stellar new additions to its cast including Donnie Yen as the blind assassin Caine and Bill Skarsgård's powerful Marquis de Gramont alongside Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Rina Sawayama. Franchise veterans like Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and the late-great Lance Reddick also returned for the film.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 saw John finally find a way to free himself from the High Table, there's much more to explore in the world of Wick. The Continental will spotlight the eponymous hotel and a young Winston and Charon in September on Peacock while Ballerina, the spinoff starring Ana de Armas, recently set a release date of June 7, 2024. There's also a new film in the Wickiverse in the works along with other projects that will carry on this world even as Reeves looks to potentially lay his titular assassin to rest. Nine years into this franchise, it's clear there's so much left to explore and so many people hungry for more.

Visit the World of John Wick website to see how fans around the world celebrated John Wick: Chapter 4 at their local Continental Experiences. For any who haven't checked out the world of Wick on the big screen yet or anyone who just wants to relive the action, it's still in theaters right now. Check out the exclusive sizzle reel below.