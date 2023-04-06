Rina Sawayama was very happy with her performance as Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4. The actress was excited to share with fans of the franchise a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the fights included in the latest installment were rehearsed before cameras started rolling. In the video, posted on Sawayama's official social media channels, the actress can be seen practicing her skills with the prop knife in a hand-to-hand combat encounter. Her efforts paid off, as Akira's fight scenes in the film were very impressive, establishing the character as a formidable warrior in a universe packed with trained assassins.

The action blockbuster has been successful at the box office, with fans of the character played by Keanu Reeves clearly enjoying his showdown with the High Table. Akira is introduced as the daughter of Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), a trustworthy friend of Wick's who offers him shelter in his version of the Continental Hotel after the evil organization sends plenty of minions after him. Given her father's dangerous lifestyle, Akira grew up training to be a very efficient killer, with equal amounts of stealth and strength. Even after she is wounded during a battle at the Continental, her relentless spirit allows her to keep fighting over the course of the story.

In the new movie, it looks like John Wick is running out of options and, through some of the most brutal action sequences in the franchise, he quickly realizes that his lifestyle is not one that can allow him to have long-term plans. With the High Table constantly tracking him and trying to kill him, Wick knows that he can't keep risking the life of his friends and those who are close to them. Tough choices have to be made if he plans to defeat the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), an elite member of the organization who has the Table's entire resources at his disposal.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Movie and TV Show References in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

What's Next for the John Wick Universe?

Even if John Wick: Chapter 4 functions as a perfect conclusion for the hero's story, there are many more corners of this world left to explore. Recently, Lionsgate announced that the spin-off titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is set to hit the big screen next year. Taking place before the latest movie, but after John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the new film will focus on Rooney (De Armas) hunting the people responsible for the death of her family. Reeves is set to make a small appearance as Wick, bringing the action from Ballerina closer to the main narrative of this universe.

While you wait for Ballerina to premiere in theaters, you can watch our interview with Reeves and director Chad Stahelski down below.