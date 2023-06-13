John Wick: Chapter 4 may be running out of bullets at the worldwide box office, but it's got plenty left in the tank for home entertainment as Lionsgate to blast the movie into homes via a digital Dragon's Breath shotgun. To mark the occasion, Collider is excited to share a special behind-the-scenes look at just one small part of the making of the film, featuring the star and director of the film—and indeed, the entire saga itself. Chapter 4 received the best reviews of the saga, and netted a franchise-high $428 million at the worldwide box office, as our favorite dog-loving assassin set to finish his story.

Having been saved by the Bowery King, John Wick is determined to make amends for his past transgressions. Excommunicated by the clandestine order of assassins known as the High Table, John embarks on a mission to reclaim his freedom by eliminating their ranks. Yet, his path to redemption is complicated with new adversaries. Marquis Vincent de Gramont, a formidable member of the High Table, is hell-bent on eliminating John. To accomplish this, he enlists the aid of Caine, a skilled assassin with impaired vision, and the merciless tracker Mr. Nobody. The behind-the-scenes clip explores the relationship between Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, and their deep trust and bond that's been forged ever since Stahelski was Reeves' double on The Matrix over 20 years ago. It also shows off the pair fighting together and working on martial arts choreography for the film.

The final outing for Wick—for now—is helmed by franchise mastermind and stunt guru Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror as Chidi and Bill Skarsgård as John’s nemesis the Marquis de Gramont.

The Future of John Wick

While it does seem like John Wick's solo tales may have concluded on the silver screen, fans can anticipate his comeback in a spin-off film titled Ballerina. Helmed by director Len Wiseman, this movie will feature Ana de Armas as the lead and witness Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Wick in a story situated between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Joining them will be familiar faces from the John Wick franchise, including McShane and Reddick.

The special features on the home entertainment version—which comes in 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, & On Demand—include 11 special featurettes on the making of the film, all personally overseen by Stahelski himself. The film will be released on June 13th. Check out the featurette focusing on Reeves and Stahelski down below: