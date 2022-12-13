The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”

Chapter 4 picks up right after the events of John Wick: Parabellum as we now see him on the run with a price on his head. In the upcoming feature, John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld. The movie was shot in picturesque locations like New York, Paris, Japan, and Berlin, making the franchise even bigger with high-octave action sequences, ever-increasing body count, and mind-bending stunts. With all the promotional material by far, ‘time’ seems to be a running theme for the movie and something that’s running out for Wick.

Director Chad Stahelski previously revealed to Collider that the upcoming feature will be the longest in the franchise and also will explore the familial past of our titular legendary assassin after having a glimpse of it in the previous chapter. After the commercial success of Chapter 3, two more movies were instantly green-lit by the studio which were supposed to be shot back-to-back. However, the pandemic delayed those plans but gave makers more time to master the upcoming features on all fronts.

The John Wick universe will further expand with a prequel, The Continental, starring Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, and the Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina, which will see the return of franchise mainstays like Reeves, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The movie will see the return of McShane as Winston, Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, alongside newcomers Bill Skarsgård who plays the antagonist The Marquis, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Clancy Brown as The Harbinger. The upcoming feature will also see Donnie Yen and Shimazu Hiroyuki Sanada face off against one another, while other cast members include Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Natlia Tena.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the new poster below: