The John Wick series took the careers of stunt coordinators turned directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch to new heights, paving the way for other stuntmen like Sam Hargrave and J.J. Perry to get their shot behind the camera. However, the pair didn’t spring out of nowhere — they are part of a lineage dating back decades to the likes of Hal Needham and Buddy Van Horn, as well as the legendary fight coordinator behind films like The Matrix and Kill Bill, Yuen Woo-Ping.

Stahelski and Leitch were co-directors of the first John Wick, though Leitch was uncredited due to some Director’s Guild of America rules, and the success of the film and its sequels has led to a rejuvenation of stunt coordinators making a move to the director’s chair. It has also changed the way that action is portrayed in cinema. John Wick was a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2014, a break from the superhero fare that has come to dominate the market in action storytelling. As the years have progressed and the superhero wave has begun to subside, film’s like Leitch’s Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train, as well as movies he has produced such as Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s Kate have entered the fold. Fellow stunt performers Sam Hargraves and J.J. Perry have also had success with their films Extraction and Day Shift, respectively.

'John Wick' is Not the First Movie Directed by a Stunt Performer

Image Via Universal Pictures

One of the first stunt performers to make their way to director was George Montgomery, who started out on westerns in the 1930s before becoming a leading man in his own right and starring alongside the likes of Maureen O’Hara and Ginger Rogers in the ’40s. He didn’t start directing until 1961 with The Steel Claw, in which he also starred, and by that time he had lost most of his luster. None of the handful of films he made had much of an impact.

The first stunt performer to find real success behind the camera was Hal Needham, who burst on the scene with Smokey and the Bandit in 1977. The film was so successful that it trailed only Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Saturday Night Fever at the box office that year. Needham’s career is inextricably linked with Burt Reynolds, who he first met in 1959 while working on the TV series Riverboat. The pair worked together for 40 years, with Reynolds starring in six of Needham’s 10 theatrical releases, right up until Hard Time: Hostage Hotel, Needham’s TV movie sequel to the Reynolds-directed Hard Time. The duo was so close that Needham lived in a guest house on Reynolds’ property for 12 years, an arrangement that, according to a 1981 People Magazine article, only ended when Needham got married, prompting Reynolds to ask: “Does that mean I’m losing a roommate or gaining a wife?” Quentin Tarantino reportedly even based the relationship between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on them.

A close relationship with a big-time actor, generally through working as their stunt double, is a big part of stunt performers getting the chance to direct. Buddy Van Horn got his shot similarly, after working as Clint Eastwood’s stunt double from 1968 in Don Siegel’s Coogan’s Bluff until he got the chance to helm the Eastwood sequel, Any Which Way You Can in 1980, followed by The Deadpool and Pink Cadillac — also Eastwood vehicles. While Van Horn’s directing career fizzled out at this point, he continued to work with Eastwood until his retirement following the completion of J. Edgar in 2011.

Perhaps the most successful stunt performer turned director is legendary Hong Kong fight choreographer Yuen Woo-Ping, who has directed 30 features over the course of 40 years. It didn’t take Yuen long to get behind the camera, teaming with Jackie Chan for early hits Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master. The latter included Yuen’s father Yuen Siu-Tien, himself a pioneer of fight choreography, as Beggar So, the Drunken Master. Yuen finally found fame in Hollywood when the Wachowskis hired him to work as the martial arts choreographer on The Matrix.

In the interim between the old guard and the new wave there were a handful of stunt performers that had modest success directing, but none really broke out. Craig R. Baxley went from stunt coordinator on John McTiernan’s Predator to directing one of that film’s stars, Carl Weathers, in Action Jackson. He followed that up with the Dolph Lundgren vehicle Dark Angel, which is about aliens using synthetic heroin to kill people and then harvest the resulting endorphins to create alien super heroin, but most of his career was spent in TV. Brothers Scott Waugh and Ric Roman Waugh also made the transition, with the former directing films like Act of Valour and Need for Speed, while the latter has found a niche working with Gerard Butler on films such Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, as well as its forthcoming sequel and Kandahar. David R. Ellis helmed the likes of Final Destination 2 and Snakes on a Plane, while Jesse V. Johnson has been churning out direct to VOD (or video) action flicks for two decades, many of the most recent starring Scott Adkins.

Cutting Their Teeth on the Second Unit

Image via Universal

The pathway from stunt coordinator to director is one that makes a lot of sense when you consider the role of the second unit director. In a nutshell, the second unit director on an action-heavy movie is generally someone that has a stunt background and runs the stunt team to shoot sequences in which the main cast isn’t involved. It’s not surprising that this experience sometimes translates to a desire to direct the whole production. Reynolds stated this clearly in an interview with Business Insider: “[Hal Needham] was my roommate when we did our first picture together, and I was always taken by how prepared he was when he was doing second unit. I knew he would do a good job [directing].”

Among the current batch, David Leitch performed the role on giant productions such as James Mangold’s The Wolverine and Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, while Chad Stahelski did the same for Gary Ross’s The Hunger Games and the Russo Brothers’s Captain America: Civil War in tandem with Leitch.

A Bridge Between Eras

Image via Sony Pictures

Hal Needham’s second film was Hooper, an ode to stuntmen and the punishment they put their bodies through. Few know this better than Needham, who detailed some of the damage he took in an interview with Reuters: "I’ve had 56 broken bones. I did a stunt where I put a rocket in the back of a pick-up truck that cost me a broken back. It was a GMC commercial. That took me out for about a week. When I was working on [the beach chase in] McQ, I broke my back and six ribs, punctured a lung, knocked out some teeth. While I was in the hospital, a producer called and said, ‘I got a job for you Monday.’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ I was eating Percodan like they were going out of style."

Hooper opens with shots of Burt Reynolds as aging stuntman Sonny Hooper strapping his joints, the camera lingering on the scars that mark his body, never showing his face until a stunt has been completed, and he removes his helmet and its darkened visor. Few that see the movie he’s working on would know his name, only that of the actor he is doubling. Hooper tells Adam West (playing himself): “I’ll make a deal with you: I won’t do any acting, you don’t do any stunts.” The movie is a way of putting these underappreciated experts center stage—as the headline of a 1978 review of Hooper in The Washington Post puts it: “The Fall Guys Take a Bow." Interestingly, Leitch’s next film is about a past his prime stuntman and is titled The Fall Guy.

There are a whole host of other similarities between the old and new guards, as typified by Leitch and Stahelski. Much like their forebears Needham and Van Horn, Leitch doubled for Brad Pitt on movies like Fight Club and Troy, who he would later direct in Bullet Train, and Stahelski doubled for his John Wick star Keanu Reeves in The Matrix. The pair also co-founded action design company 87eleven in the late ’90s, similar to the stunt performance organization Needham created in the ’70s with Ronnie Rondell and Glenn Wilder, Stunts Unlimited. The linkage between Leitch and Stahelski is strongest with Yuen Woo-Ping, whom the pair learned from directly on the set of The Matrix. It’s hard to watch any of their films and not feel the connection to Yuen and the martial arts work that he pioneered and brought to the West, such as the wuxia of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (John Wick: Chapter 4 includes a small yet direct wink to the influence of wuxia). The way John Wick fights is very similar to Neo in The Matrix, almost like the next iteration of the form and in many ways more brutally elegant than the almost operatic sequences of earlier franchise.

Changing the Action Movie Game

The latest batch of stunt performers to make this leap have brought a fresh approach that in many ways uses the John Wick series as a template. Much like Needham focused on what he knew best in the form of car crashes, the new wave is turning their focus to hand-to-hand combat and gun play, with the odd explosive stunt thrown in here and there. While Leitch has branched out into more complex narratives and dense plots with his films, all the John Wick films are simple to track even with their intricate world building. This has influenced the likes of Sam Hargrave and his debut Extraction to maintain a simple plot and bone-crunching action, as well as the persistently beaten-up protagonist Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). Nobody, Kate, and Tommy Wirkola’s Violent Night all did the same, each providing a different tweak to the format in the form of an unassuming leading man, radiation poisoning, or Santa. Navot Papushado went the other way and sought to replicate the world building with Gunpowder Milkshake. Regardless of what lessons filmmakers take from the John Wick series, it is clearly having an effect both on the screen and behind the camera.