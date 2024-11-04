The most inventive action series in recent years, John Wick is returning for another adventure, though perhaps not in the way that fans anticipated. Director of the franchise, Chad Stahelski, recently announced, via Discussing Film on X (formerly Twitter), that next on the docket will be a documentary exploring the world of the prolific assassin. This news comes on the 10th anniversary of the little franchise that could. While many names like Keanu Reeves and David Leitch were attached to the first John Wick saga film, the revenge story almost didn’t get made.

Right before the deadline for financing, John Wick was short $6 million. It was only by the grace of Eva Longoria, who contributed the amount out of her own pocket, did the film make it into production. Since then, the John Wick franchise has produced three sequels, a limited television series, and now a spin-off film entitled Ballerina. For die-hard fans, there is even more content in store with a behind-the-scenes look at the immersive world.

“I have a few things coming up, some surprises, some not,” Stahelski announced. “We have a documentary coming out about the making of all the John Wicks.” While there is an optimistic update on a John Wick 5, this news has the potential to open up the franchise even further.

'John Wick' Has Limitless Possibilities

Even since the first film, John Wick has set itself apart from other revenge movies of its kind. Not only has John’s (Keanu Reeves) destructive anger over the death of his dog been one of the most relatable motivations for a character of all time, but he lives in an expansive world that feels fleshed out and lived in. Chad Stahelski and his team have a real vision of what John’s world is like and they keep delivering.

A heightened reality where there is an underground network of assassins and tattooed hipsters working the bounty boards, it’s safe to say there is nothing else like the John Wick franchise. This reason alone is why there have been so many sequels and upcoming John Wick spin-offs that fans return to again and again. A documentary is the next logical step to get even more detail into how this world came to be. Everyone knows the classic story of Stahelski and Reeves being long-time collaborators in the stunt game, but to learn how John Wick came to be would be a real treat for fans. Information about the documentary is limited at this time, but viewers can stay tuned to Collider for any updates. John Wick is available to rent or purchase on all digital platforms.

