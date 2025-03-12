Have you ever wanted to live inside the world of John Wick? Weird request, seeing how dangerous it is, but it’s your life, pal. If the answer to that question is “yes” and you happen to currently be or are heading to Las Vegas, you’ll absolutely want to check out the John Wick Experience — a completely immersive one-of-a-kind experience that will transport you into the cinematic universe filled with a bustling criminal underbelly and a slew of dangerous assassins duking it out. Those staying on or visiting the famous Las Vegas Strip will be mere steps away from the event, which takes up residency at Area15 — the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district. Today, prospective visitors can check out the first-look images of what to expect from the 12,000-square-foot event.

The debut images invite fans to step into the infamous Continental Hotel, where, in the lobby, you’ll be greeted by some familiar scenery before being encouraged to venture off into the well-decorated halls of the recognizable assassins’ resting place. Other shots feature the hotel’s glowing switchboard, some employees going over important paperwork in the office, and the building’s neon-soaked facade with vibrant shades of purple, red, and yellow ushering visitors inside the doors.

But don’t be fooled, because it won’t just be the decorations and overall vibes that suck you into the John Wick universe — although, it’s certainly a solid start. In addition, attendees of the ticketed attraction are invited to imbibe to their hearts’ content at two themed bars and take home some swag from the retail shop. For the more adventurous in your group, the experience also boasts live interactions and gameplay that will keep you on your toes and force you to use your brain and brawn to succeed. Upon arrival, you and your friends will be given a mission that involves people, places, and things from the world of John Wick, sending you off on a path that will clash with other game players and employees of the John Wick Experience. Keanu Reeves not included.

Sin City’s Latest Immersive Experience