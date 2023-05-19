In 2014, the brutal end to a man's on-screen relationship with his puppy paved the way for the surprise success that was John Wick. Nine years on, the Lionsgate franchise has not only redefined how action can be displayed in cinema plus reinvigorated its star Keanu Reeves' career, but it has now crossed the $1 billion mark at the Global Box office. Thanks to an impressive run from the latest installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, the official box office tally for the franchise stands at over $1 billion and counting.

Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, was delighted to see the John Wick franchise succeed in this remarkable achievement and said, “This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise. We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.” Director Stahelski, a former stunt performer and coordinator, has been a part of the franchise from the very beginning, which introduced audiences to Reeves' John Wick, a retired mercenary forced back into a life of violence within a secret criminal society.

The first film was a surprise hit, grossing $87.8 million worldwide. With each subsequent installment, the franchise has expanded the mythos of its criminal underworld and in turn seen the box office improve with every new release. 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2 achieved a worldwide gross of $171.5 million worldwide and 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum took another step, taking in $326.7 million worldwide. John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released in cinemas on March 24, 2023, is currently standing at a worldwide gross of $425.3 million and counting. The franchise's best box office return is set to receive a boost later this fall when it enters the Japanese market, and it is still available to watch in cinemas worldwide in multiple regions.

John Wick: Chapter 4 saw Reeves return as his titular character, set on a path to vanquish the mysterious High Table once and for all. The action superstar was joined by familiar faces to the franchise in the form of the late, great Lance Reddick, as well as Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. A whole host of new stars graced the screen in the pulse-raising film, including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama and Scott Adkins. Collider previously said the film had, 'some of the best, most exciting work this franchise has given us so far.'

What Next for the Franchise?

The John Wick franchise is set to continue its $1 billion busting momentum with a spin-off next year. Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas, is set to grace theaters on June 7, 2024. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available on Digital on May 29, before being available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD home release on June 12. Check out Collider's interview with director Stahelski below.