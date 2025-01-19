John Wick, which started as a low-budget action movie in 2014, has now spawned a franchise with a plethora of spin-offs, and multiple sequel movies in development. However, the charm of the original films keeps attracting old fans and new alike as proven by the success of the first three films on Hulu. The franchise arrived on the streamer, on January 1 and is already reigning on worldwide charts.

According to Flix Patrol, John Wick (#7), John Wick Chapter 2 (#8), and John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum (#9) are all charting on the streamer, while interestingly, The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story is at #1 at the time of writing. As for John Wick: Chapter 4, the movie hasn’t arrived on the streamer yet. The John Wick movie also dominated the Disney+ charts at the start of the year, which is unusual for an R-rated movie.

Nonetheless, the success of the original movies, cements fans’ love for the franchise and assures its continuation. While Keanu Reeves recently cast doubt about his possible return for John Wick 5, as he puts it, due to the action-heavy set pieces and a long recovery time, “My heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it.” However, the sprawling franchise will make sure we get to see him in a cameo, here and there.

What Is Next in the ‘John Wick’ Franchise?

While it may be a while, if ever, before Reeves leads another Wick ​​​​​​movie, the Ana De Armas-led Ballerina, which is set between the events of John Wick Chapter 3 & Chapter 4, will feature Reeves in a cameo capacity. The movie is only months away from us. De Armas previously spoke to Collider about the film and confirmed that her character is a fresh take on the familiar John Wick world. She teased:

"I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick."

John Wick movies are available on Hulu to stream. Ballerina is set to premiere in theaters on June 6. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

