Watch ‘John Wick’ Online for Free This Friday, Courtesy of Lionsgate Live

Did you miss out on the pop culture icon-in-the-making that was John Wick way back in the halcyon days of 2014? Want to revisit it again with an audience of enthusiastic Wick-ans? Well, you’re in luck, because Lionsgate is streaming the action-packed contemporary classic for free on their YouTube Livestream this Friday night!

This Friday, May 8th at 9pm ET, Lionsgate Live will air the original John Wick for free in order to help raise funds for furloughed movie theater workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Support will go through the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation, with the help of Lionsgate’s partners and viewers like you. Will you be tuning in and helping out?

And yeah, we're thinking BIG WICK ENERGY is back. This Friday, we’re streaming John Wick for free on YouTube to raise support for theater workers. #LionsgateLIVE pic.twitter.com/HlvlUOezHh — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) May 6, 2020

Here’s how Lionsgate describes their event:

A star-studded celebration of the theatrical filmgoing experience hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and brought to you LIVE. Benefitting the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, dedicated to helping people who work in the motion picture industry and currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

And a shoutout to BossLogic for spreading the news:

In other related John Wick news,the new video game John Wick Hex, previously available on PC and Macs, now makes its way onto the PS4. You can check out the game’s page here.

Our own Steve Weintraub recently sat down with John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski to talk about the upcoming action flick. Unfortunately, we’ll still have to wait a while for the fourth installment to arrive, and whether that’ll be in theaters or in at-home releases remains to be seen. Last we heard, John Wick 4 won’t surface until May 27, 2022. Nope, not a typo. The Lionsgate sequel was delayed from its previous release date of May 21, 2021 due to the fact that star Keanu Reeves will have to finish shooting another fourth film in an action-oriented movie franchise: The Matrix 4. That’s just one of the many production shifts expected over the next year or more as Hollywood adjusts to the new normal in a world with coronavirus complications. Things change fast in just a few weeks, so one can only imagine what they’ll be like in 2022. Stay tuned.