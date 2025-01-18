When it comes to modern action franchises, none are as beloved as John Wick. Since 2014, the Keanu Reeves-led franchise has redefined the genre and is about to get its next major spin-off in Ballerina this summer. Now, before Reeves suits back up in the role, Funko has unveiled their latest John Wick Pop.

The new John Wick figure sees the not-so-retired assassin in the middle of battle. He's particularly battle-damaged at the moment and bleeding in multiple places. However, he’s always ready to make the next deadly move with two blades at his disposal. Reeves never gets out of the fray without a few scratches or two, but he's always the last one left standing. The Pop figure now joins the pair of John Wick: Chapter 4 figures Funko released last year.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 felt like a definitive end to the franchise, Ballerina gives a narrative reason for the famous assassin’s return. Taking place between Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Chapter 4, the spin-off follows a female assassin played by No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas who's out for some classic revenge against the people who killed her family. John Wick will just be a side character in the film, but he's not the only major actor returning for the action-thriller. Both Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick are returning to their respective roles as Winston and Charon.

It's going to be exciting to see how well Ballerina does financially off the massive success of Chapter 4. That sequel was the highest grossing in the franchise to date, making over $440 million worldwide. It also was the highest reviewed film with a certified-fresh 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The likelihood of Chapter 5 has been doused with cold water in recent months, but John Wick will at least be coming out of retirement again at least one more time for Ballerina. Even if there were to be a new entry in the main series, they would have a hard time explaining how Wick survived his seemingly grim fate at the end of Chapter 4.

All four John Wick films are currently streaming on Hulu. This is ahead of Ballerina exploding into theaters on June 6, 2025. Before your next Continental-size binge, you can pre-order John Wick’s new Funko Pop for $11.99 USD on Entertainment Earth's website. The figure is set to be released in March.

