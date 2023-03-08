The initial reactions for John Wick: Chapter 4 are in and it's being dubbed as "glorious," "epic," and "badass." The movie is among the most highly anticipated action flicks this year and featuring stars like Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard, and Laurance Fishburne, the film would certainly raise the stakes before going into the already announced Chapter 5. For fans who like to recap the trilogy before watching the new feature, Keanu Reeves summarized the three previous movies in 60 seconds in a new clip released on the film's Twitter.

In the new clip, Reeves in his energetic style starts recounting the events of the first movie: “Gangster steals a former hitman’s car and kills his puppy.” He pauses to tell, “My late wife gave me a dog to help me get through the day.” Then continues, “He takes down half of the Russian mafia and picks a new dog along the way.” Recounting the events of Chapter 2 he exclaims, “I’m fighting for my life!” He then quickly moves on to events of Chapter 3 and notes “To save The Continental, Winston fakes John’s death…” adding, “I don’t know, Fakes John’s death… you know, this character Winston’s a slippery figure.” He sums it up, “John is rescued by the outcast Bowery King and together they vow revenge on the High Table. Now you’re ready for John Wick: Chapter 4.” It is interesting to see how the actor focuses on the emotional tropes of John and makes a few hints about characters we need to watch out for in the upcoming movie.

The John Wick Legacy

Starting in 2014, the original movie delighted fans, while it’s always the most amazing experience to see Reeves doing stunts on the big screen, the emotional storyline of the movie really touched fans. Who would have thought a hero could go to extreme lengths to avenge his dog? The following feature then introduced fans to a whole new world of assassins with The Continental and High Table. The last feature, Chapter 3 – Parabellum, changed the entire narrative by establishing that the hunter is now being hunted.

All the while the franchise has given fans amazing set pieces, action sequences, and the delight of seeing Reeves performing stunts that cleverly mix various fight forms. This set the bar for fans’ expectations from Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 quite high but if initial reactions are anything to go by the cast and crew have certainly outdone themselves.

John Wick: Chapter 4 bows in theaters on March 24. You can check out the new clip below: