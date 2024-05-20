The Big Picture A limited edition John Wick: Chapter 3 bust captures John Wick in all his glory.

Meticulously designed and sculpted, this item is a must-have for fans.

Pre-order this exquisite piece on May 24 before it sells out.

Attention, John Wick fans! Get ready to add a remarkable piece to your collection as Diamond Select Toys, exclusively in association with Collider, unveils the John Wick Chapter 3 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust. The limited edition bust is a must-have for fans of the high-octane franchise, capturing the essence of everyone's favourite dog-loving assassin in the midst of the third film in the franchise. The John Wick mini-bust stands approximately 6.5 inches tall and showcases the legendary hitman in all his glory.

Wielding a katana and sporting a wind-whipped necktie, Wick is perched atop a Continental hotel column, a nod to one of the series' most iconic locations. This stunning piece is meticulously designed by Nelson X. Asencio and sculpted by Juan Ramos, ensuring that every detail is captured with precision. The bust boasts detailed sculpting and paint applications that bring the character to life, highlighting the intense expression and rugged charm that Keanu Reeves brings to the role. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this collectible is bound to become a sought-after item for fans and collectors alike. Each bust comes packaged in a full color box and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to this already impressive item.

Diamond Select Toys has once again outdone themselves with this collectible, delivering a piece that not only captures the enduring spirit of John Wick but also serves as a testament to the craftsmanship and artistry of their design team. Whether you're a die-hard John Wick fan or a collector of fine movie memorabilia, the bust is a fantastic addition to any collection. Collectors and fans can secure their John Wick Chapter 3 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by pre-ordering from Diamondselecttoys.com starting Friday, May 24. Priced at an SRP of $130.00, this exquisite piece is expected to ship in Winter 2024/25. Given the limited run of 3,000 pieces, enthusiasts are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they don’t miss out on owning this incredible tribute to one of action cinema's most iconic characters.

What Was 'John Wick: Chapter 3' About?

For those who might need a refresher, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum continues the adrenaline-pumping saga of the elite assassin. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the third installment picks up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, with John on the run after a $14 million bounty is placed on his head. Expelled from the Continental and with every assassin in the world gunning for him, Wick must navigate a deadly gauntlet of enemies to survive.

The film, which grossed over $326 million worldwide, is renowned for its expertly choreographed action sequences, breathtaking stunts, and the charismatic performance of Reeves. Parabellum dives deeper into the lore of the John Wick universe, expanding on the secret society of assassins and introducing new characters played by Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Mark Dacascos.

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of the John Wick legacy. Pre-order your John Wick Chapter 3 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust on May 24, and celebrate the relentless spirit of the Baba Yaga himself!

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins' guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere. Release Date May 15, 2019 Director Chad Stahelski Cast Keanu Reeves , Ian McShane , Jason Mantzoukas , Halle Berry , Anjelica Huston , Laurence Fishburne Writers Derek Kolstad

