John Wick has been a leading action franchise for nearly a decade, currently spanning three films (including an upcoming fourth installment) and two yet-to-be-produced spinoff television series. Although spread across nine years of Hollywood production, the films occur within hours of each other. Following the titular John as he resurfaces from retirement, he incurs an exponential amount of adversaries — and methods of eliminating them — all across the globe.

The franchise was created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad whose known for being an Action storyteller. Among other projects, Kolstad is known for writing Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk and two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His creation of Wick has flourished larger than Lions Gate Entertainment could've imagined, attracting an increasing number of Hollywood stars to take part in each film.

The following article contains spoilers for the first three John Wick movies

12 Keanu Reeves

From The Replacements all the way through Toy Story 4, Keanu Reeves has been a Hollywood icon and action fan for nearly forty years. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Reeves found his first success in the film Youngblood about a hockey team, and quickly gained momentum with Dangerous Liaisons, Parenthood, Dracula, Speed, and many more.

Reeves plays the titular John Wick, a famed yet retired assassin whose forced back to work in search of revenge and who ultimately causes more than one more problem for himself when the entire criminal underworld wants him dead. John Wick is merely one of the many world-famous franchises in which Reeves has taken part, including Bill and Ted and The Matrix.

11 Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe is a four-time Oscar Nominated American actor with over 100 films in his portfolio. Perhaps one of the most recognizable faces within the John Wick franchise, Dafoe has appeared as Norman Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse, Paul Smecker in The Boondock Saints, and various characters in Wes Anderson movies such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Dafoe stars as Marcus, a master assassin and former mentor to John Wick. While John seeks to avenge his dead dog, Marcus is hired to eliminate him. However, due to their shared past, Marcus decides to help John but loses his life for betraying his contract.

10 Micheal Nyqvist

The late Michael Nyqvist was a Swedish actor known for various native projects such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films and Millenium miniseries, along with international films Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Colonia, and Days and Nights.

Nyqvist portrays Viggo Tarasov, the head mobster whose son assaults John Wick and murders his dog. Tarasov reigns with an iron fist, but neither he nor his forces are a match for Wick's wrath. Although only present in the first installment, his involvement is the catalyst for the entire franchise.

9 Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen is an English actor known most prominently for his role as Theon Greyjoy in HBO's Game of Thrones. He's been a practicing actor since childhood and has performed in many popular productions such as The Predator (2018), Jojo Rabbit, and the TV show Rogue Heroes, which will return for season two.

Allen plays Iosef Tarasov, Viggo's son, who antagonizes John Wick by vandalizing his home, stealing his car, and murdering his dog. Needless to say, things don't go well for Iosef once John is on the case.

8 John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo is a comedian known for voicing Sid and Bruno in Ice Age and Encanto, respectively, and for his many performances in The Menu, Violent Night, Bojack Horseman, and Chef. Born in Colombia and raised in Queens, New York, Leguizamo attended New York University and got his first on-screen role in the television series Miami Vice.

Leguizamo plays Aurelio, a skilled mechanic and grand theft auto extraordinaire. Aurelio is a close friend of John Wick and helps him numerous times by giving John information about his stolen car and those responsible.

7 Lance Reddick

The late Lance Reddick earned critical acclaim for his performance as Cedric Daniels on The Wire and subsequent appearances on television shows like Fringe and Lost. He's also held prominent voice acting roles in the Horizon: Zero Dawn and Forbidden West video games and a recent role in Amazon Prime Video's Bosch.

In John Wick, Reddick plays Charon, the New York Continental Hotel concierge. His role is a supporting one, and he acts as Winston's right-hand man and ally to John Wick. Charon often looks after John's dog and is familiar with all the goings-on at the Continental Hotel and beyond.

6 Ian McShane

Ian McShane is an English-born actor whose work spreads across film and television. Fans may recall his role as Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, as Mr. Wednesday in American Gods, and as Al Swearengen in Deadwood, which updated the traditional Western TV series.

McShane stars as the ineffable Winston, the New York Continental Hotel owner, in every John Wick installment. He's a friend of Wick's but doesn't hesitate to exile John for his defiance. Winston's history is unknown, but he is well-connected to the infamous High Table.

5 Laurence Fishburne

Most people know Laurence Fishburne from his role as Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, another franchise he shares with Keanu Reeves. He's also known for his part in Mystic River, his many CSI and Black-ish television appearances, Contagion, Man of Steel, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Fishburne has acted as some of the best movie mentors of all time.

The leader of a massive spy network, Fishburne, portrays the Bowery King with a threatening tone and certain mystique. His past is mostly unknown, but it's clear that he had an encounter with John Wick years ago that nearly ended his life. He has since acquired his own power and sway in the criminal underworld.

4 Common

What began as a rap career has now expanded into Hollywood stardom for musician/actor Common. He has appeared as himself in HBO's Entourage and Ocean's 8, along with supporting roles in Suicide Squad, Alice, Wanted, and Date Night.

Common enters John Wick Chapter 2 as Cassian, yet another hitman with whom John was once acquainted and is now the bodyguard of Gianna D'Antonio (Claudia Gerini). Cassian becomes an antagonist to John, who ultimately meets his fate.

3 Halle Berry

Halle Berry is an Ohio-born actress who earned her stardom as a fashion model and as the second placeholder for the Miss USA Pageant in 1986. She quickly moved into Hollywood, starring in the miniseries Queen, Die Another Day, the X-Men trilogy, Gothika, and The Call, which are some of Halle Berry's best movies.

In John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Berry plays Sofia, the manager of the Continental Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco. John visits her in his attempt to escape the hit against him and convinces Sofia to aid him by enforcing a past blood oath between them. Like John, Sofia loves dogs and has two vicious canines who act as her bodyguards.

2 Angelica Huston

Raised in England before moving to the United States, Angelica Huston was born into a show business family. She made a name for herself throughout the '80s before achieving widespread popularity with The Witches and The Addams Family. She's appeared in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, The Royal Tenenbaums, and voiced Queen Clarion in numerous Tinker Bell animated features.

Huston debuts as The Director in John Wick 3, whose true name is never mentioned, and oversees the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. In a surprise twist, she's revealed to be John Wick's adopted mother and took part in training him to be the assassin he is today.

1 Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Bill Skarsgard

Combined due to their yet unreleased appearances in John Wick Chapter 4, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Bill Skarsgard are all successful actors in their own right. Together, these three actors have nearly two hundred and thirty performances beneath them, each having starred in major world-famous motion pictures such as Ip Man, It, Bullet Train, Mortal Kombat, Barbarian, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Although audiences have yet to be introduced to their characters, Yen, Sanada, and Skarsgard are credited under the names Caine, Shimazu, and Marquis for John Wick Chapter 4. The Chapter 4 trailer showcases the three characters as foreign crime bosses, all presumably new antagonists for John Wick to outsmart as he moves to eliminate the High Table and secure his freedom.

