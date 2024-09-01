The John Wick movies are well-known and praised for their intense, gun-slinging, bone-popping and well-executed action sequences: it's what draws audiences to theaters every time a new installment is released. Well, that and the legendary Keanu Reeves. It's difficult to find action films with better choreographed and performed action than the Wick entries, especially given the absolute dedication and love for the franchise from not only Reeves but from the entire crew as well.

It's quite difficult to compare the action of each film, given that each one has explosive sequences that are superb in almost every single way. Reeves' commitment and physicality take the whole thing to the next level, producing some of the most electrifying action movies of the new millennium. Still, some John Wick films are executed a tad better than others, action-wise, and while difficult, it is possible to compare and rank the four films in the franchise.

4 'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate

Following the first John Wick film was always going to be incredibly difficult, so comparing it to the first film is no easy task. John Wick: Chapter 2 sees Wick forced back into his old life of ruthless murder when he must fulfill a blood oath to crime lord Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio).

John Wick: Chapter 2 has some astounding car action that is genuinely some of the best in cinema history, especially in the opening sequence of the film. It improves upon the action in the first John Wick film in many ways, mostly by feeling larger in scope. But there's something about following up the classic first film that makes it difficult to place the sequel above it, especially when the action quality is quite similar to the first film. The first film just barely surpasses the second, mainly because of how refreshing it still feels; the sequel feels a tad safe, which is odd in a franchise of this nature. It is clear the pressure was high when following up on the first film, but sadly, John Wick: Chapter 2 is a sequel that played it too safe.

3 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Summit Entertainment

There's something so special and refreshing about the first John Wick film. The action set the standard for what was to come and for action films in general and paved the way for the many over-the-top and hectic copycats that would dominate the second half of the 2010s. The plot follows retired hitman John Wick, who comes out of retirement to kill the man who killed his dog, the final gift from his beloved deceased wife.

The action in John Wick was crafted through intense dedication to quality entertainment, and it shows. The hand-to-hand combat and gunplay are astounding in almost every way. Sequences like the home invasion and the hectic final act are proof that John Wick is one of the best action franchises out there. The film's stunt and fight crew do a wonderful job at not just using hand-to-hand and gun combat but allowing John Wick to use his environment as a weapon as well. The film's action is so good that it spawned the franchise itself and redefined action for films moving forward.

2 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate

If audiences thought the action in the John Wick franchise was good before, they were blown away when walking into theaters in 2019 to watch John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The plot sees Wick on the run after the events of the previous movie. Now, without the protection of the high table and with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must do everything he can to survive. Reeves is at his best, joined by a scene-stealing Halle Berry.

The action in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum not only heightened the standard for John Wick's setpieces but also used a plethora of new ways to execute increasingly daring stunts. The dog action at the end of the film's second act, the book fight in the library, and the chase scene that features Wick riding a horse through New York streets are just a few of the highlights in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, proving the action is unique in every way. If the stakes in the previous two films were on the 10th level, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum brings them up to the 15th. The fights are fresh and remarkably creative, keeping the film from feeling like a rehash of the previous two in the action department.

1 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate Films

The most recent installment in the John Wick franchise has the best action the series has ever shown audiences. John Wick: Chapter 4 sees John taking one last stand against the high table, which has granted the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) unlimited resources and free reign to finally kill him. Reeves is at the top of his game, receiving considerable help from two combat legends, Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Not only is the action itself stellar, but Chad Stahelski's kinetic filmmaking is just as impressive. Scenes like the overhead gunfight simulating top-down video games or the extensive fight sequence on the stairs of the Rue Foyatier prove that the action in John's journies only continues to get better with time. Chapter 4 gives audiences something new with every fight scene it displays. It cements the legend of John Wick into the minds and hearts of audiences and proves that with dedication and love for whatever one is making, incredible and breathtaking things are more than possible.

