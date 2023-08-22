The Big Picture John Wick's entire journey will be available for purchase in a new DVD, Blu-ray, and digital collection that includes all four films in the franchise for $44.99.

The collection will have bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, and commentary from director Chad Stahelski for the first two movies.

The John Wick franchise has gained popularity over the years due to its complex action sequences and Keanu Reeves' earnest performance as a lonely fighter. Several franchise projects, including a prequel, are currently in development.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) took on one final mission in this year's John Wick: Chapter 4; now his entire journey will be available for purchase in a new DVD, Blu-ray and digital collection that will include the four films in the franchise. The fan-favorite franchise saw Wick looking for revenge after losing his wife and his dog. His quest would lead him to confront a powerful organization that vowed to maintain control over the world. Starting on October 17, fans of the character will be able to get their hands on the collection for only $44.99, bringing home the action involving one of the most popular action heroes from modern movie history.

The collection will include several bonus features meant to give audiences a sneak peek at how the installments in the franchise were made. Every single movie will include its individual set of behind-the-scenes featurettes, with the first two chapters in the story including commentary from director Chad Stahelski. The four movies took nine years to release, with every sequel earning more money at the worldwide box office than its predecessor. Over time, viewers realized how much they liked Wick's adventures due to the complexity of its action sequences and Reeves' earnest performance as a lonely fighter.

When the legend of John Wick began back in 2014, the character was just a man grieving the loss of his wife, when a crew of Russian gangsters took the life of his dog during an encounter. Enraged, Wick took his weapons out from their dusty hiding the spots, and with nothing to lose, he decided he was going to take his revenge on those who had hurt him. The first installment earned $86 million at the worldwide box office against a modest budget, inspiring the studio to focus on the development of a sequel that would eventually be released in theaters three years later.

The Future of John Wick

There's lots of lore to be explored in the franchise, with several projects making their way to the big and small screens. This year, The Continental will stream on Peacock, serving as a prequel to the events seen throughout the John Wick films. And next summer, Ballerina will introduce Ana De Armas as yet another important character taking down villains in this universe. In addition to that, a fifth movie starring Reeves has been announced to be in development, though it's currently unknown if the project will happen or not.

You can check out Collider's interview with Reeves and Stahelski below, before the John Wick collection becomes available for purchase on October 17: