For a long time, it was thought that Keanu Reeves would always be known as Neo from The Matrix, and nothing else. However, over the last 10 years, he’s become synonymous with another character that’s changed action movies forever. Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick in all four John Wick movies, the first three of which are all streaming for free on Pluto. Not only are John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum all streaming on Pluto TV, but they also occupy the top three spots on the streamer, in the order of release. The fourth John Wick is, however, not streaming for free on Pluto; fans will need to purchase a subscription to Starz to watch Reeves kick butt in John Wick: Chapter 4.

All four John Wick movies have been directed by Chad Stahelski, who has also been tapped to produce the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spin-off movie, Ballerina. Stahelski made his directorial debut with the first John Wick movie, and they have since been the only thing he’s worked on as a director. He’s also attached to several upcoming projects, including Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot, and Ghost of Tsushima, the film based on the critically acclaimed game of the same name from Sucker Punch. While Stahelski didn’t work on the 2024 superhero tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine, he did work with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman separately, first with Jackman on X-Men Origins: Wolverine and later on The Wolverine, and then with Reynolds on Deadpool 2. He has also worked with Jason Statham on movies like The Mechanic and Blitz.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘John Wick’ Movie, ‘Ballerina’?

The next project set within the John Wick universe, Ballerina, will feature Ana de Armas in the lead role, with Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role as John Wick. Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also reprise their respective roles as Winston and Charon, and Anjelica Huston will rejoin the John Wick world as The Director, who played a crucial part in John Wick: Chapter 3. The biggest new name to join the cast is Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead veteran, who has been tapped to play Pine.

The first three John Wick movies star Keanu Reeves and were directed by Chad Stahelski. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum on Pluto TV.

WATCH ON PLUTO TV