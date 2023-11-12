“Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back.” Keanu Reeves’ iconic lines from the original John Wick film couldn’t have been a more self-aware statement about the state of his career. Although Reeves had been considered “past his prime” in the aftermath of a series of creative and financial failures, the 2014 action film proved why he was such an iconic figure in the 1990s. There’s a self-awareness to Reeves’ performance in the John Wick films that makes them feel more personal. In many ways, they represent the most personal projects that Reeves has ever starred in. The John Wick franchise stands out compared to other blockbuster film sagas due to their incredible level of stunt work and practical set pieces. There's a true passion and an obvious love for the craft behind them, which only makes them more engaging and striking. All four John Wick films in the series were helmed by director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman who worked with Reeves several times previously. With their inventive combination of martial arts, gun fights, swordplay, and spiritual undertones, the John Wick franchise feels unique compared to the superhero films that dominate the modern cinematic marketplace.

The impact of John Wick has been significant within the world of action cinema. The series’ success has inspired a greater appreciation for the importance of stunt performers, and several other action stars have attempted to do their version of a self-aware revenge thriller in the style of John Wick. While films like Atomic Blonde, Nobody, and Extraction are all certainly entertaining, they don’t capture the same lightning in a bottle that Reeves and Stahelski have perfected. Although the most recent film’s ending suggests that Reeves’ tenure with the series has ended, the John Wick franchise appears to have a ripe future ahead. Each movie is distinctive and powerful in its own way, but some John Wick movies have a higher rewatch value, whether because of their intense action, unforgettable characters, or even some remarkable quotes. And while they are all worth the audience's time, fans will surely find themselves revisiting some John Wick movies more than others.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 2 had an important task ahead. The plot follows Wick going back to his old life when forced to fulfill a blood oath to a crime lord. While the first film in the series had done a great job at giving the audience a compelling reason to root for Reeves’ character, it had only hinted at the larger world that John operated in. The Continental Hotel is only part of a larger network of assassins, spies, and mercenaries that adhere to the same ethical values. Thus, Chapter 2 had to spend the necessary time detailing what “The High Table” was in order to set up the future installments in the series.

While this was integral to sustaining the longevity of the franchise, this detour does mean that John Wick: Chapter 2 is saddled with more exposition than the other installments in the series. A less-than-memorable villain further stains Chapter 2's legacy, although the introduction of Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King is among the series' highlights, providing a very meta reunion for Reeves and his former The Matrix co-star. Chapter 2 is the least entertaining John Wick movie, the middle entry that is not a must-watch to understand the saga's larger world. Thus, many fans might find themselves reluctant to revisit it, even if it does feature some incredible action sequences, including a memorable fight between Reeves and Common in Rome.

'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum' (2019)

The third film in the series is arguably the most propulsive. John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum picks up right after the ending of John Wick: Chapter 2, where John violated the code of “The High Table” by killing on Continental grounds. With a massive bounty on his head, every assassin on the globe is now hunting for him, leaving John to call upon his allies to assist him. The expanded roles for the characters Winston Scott (Ian McShane), Charon (Lance Reddick), and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and the introduction of Oscar-winner Halle Berry helped make John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum feel more emotional and expansive. While the first two movies felt somewhat contained, Parabellum takes things to a new level and scale, elevating the saga to the cinematic big leagues.

Although John will always love his departed wife more than anyone, he also shows compassion toward his friends and far more strategy than his previous tunnel vision might've suggested. John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum begins with such a strong burst of energy that it becomes hard for the film to keep up with itself. The opening action set piece featuring John on horseback is so exciting that it sets an impossibly high bar. The expanded cast is a welcome addition, and the franchise's visual style reaches the peak of its striking beauty. Parabellum sits somewhere in between regarding the John Wick movies; few fans might not be desperate to rewatch it, but no one would look away if they did.

'John Wick' (2014)

The original John Wick is a modern action classic that was never supposed to be a hit. In fact, John Wick looked like a direct-to-DVD title before Lionsgate decided to give it a theatrical release. What’s often forgotten about the first film in the series is that it is inherently a tragedy; John is avenging the death of the adorable dog that his wife gifted to him before her death. While other action films might have played up this plot point for comedic effect, John Wick treats it with complete sincerity, mainly thanks to Reeves' committed, heartbreaking performance. John’s path of revenge is his way of mourning the loss of the woman to whom he dedicated his life.

Powered by an emotional, sentimental, and cathartic story, John Wick quickly stood out from the competition. On an aesthetic level, the film feels completely standalone compared to other action films; it's hectic, stylish, striking, and dynamic, a relentless explosion to the senses unlike anything in the modern action genre. The gloomy nighttime visuals, in particular, invoke comparisons to crime classics from the 1970s like The French Connection and The Parallax View. The first John Wick remains incredibly rewatchable - it's quick-paced, electrifying, and endlessly entertaining, the perfect beginning to one of modern cinema's best franchises.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the exciting and, in many ways, inevitable end to the series. The plot finds John fighting one last battle against the Marquis de Gramont, a representative of the High Table granted unprecedented power under the condition that he kills John. Chapter 4 changed the scope of the John Wick franchise. While the first film had originally been a rather low-budget revenge thriller, John Wick: Chapter 4 opens with an exciting desert action sequence that evokes comparisons to epic movies like Lawrence of Arabia. There are also strong comparisons to be made with the Western genre, as John’s final duel with the ruthless assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) feels similar to The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

The film deals with themes of honor, duty, and atonement and feels like a satisfying conclusion to John's character arc. John Wick: Chapter 4 feels particularly emotional considering that it was one of Lance Reddick’s last roles prior to his tragic death earlier this year; his character Charon has always been a highlight of the series and is given a proper if tragic, conclusion. New additions to the cast, like the incredibly talented Bill Skarsgård as the most over-the-top villain in the series and action icons Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada, further up the film's credentials. John Wick: Chapter 4 is a near-perfect conclusion and an infinitely rewatchable action film that gets better with every new viewing.

