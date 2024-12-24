If you feel like the arrival of 2025 is going to be a swift punch to the face, Hulu is giving you the chance to fight back. And by fighting back, we mean sitting on your couch and watching one of the best action franchises of the last decade. On January 1, Keanu Reeves comes in fighting with the first three John Wick films set to scrap their way onto the streamer. Although the platform will be lacking the fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, the initial trilogy of films is the perfect place to begin building your foundational knowledge of all-things the titular assassin.

Even if you hate action movies, John Wick is filled to the brim with drama delivered perfectly thanks to a leading performance by Reeves. And, if you hate the face behind such films as Constantine and The Matrix, well then you need to seek treatment. Believe it or not, the entirety of the gun-fu franchise all starts because a group of mobsters steals the titular character’s classic Mustang, and kills the puppy that his late wife purchased for him in the process. Their actions awaken the feared assassin known as the Baba Yaga, with Wick bent on revenge.

From there, a franchise was born; the sequel quickly followed on the heels of the first production three years later in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum arrived in cinemas in 2019. The best part about the high-octane film series is that it seems to just keep getting better with age, with Rotten Tomatoes giving John Wick 86%, the second and third movies tying with 89%, and the fourth film (which sadly won’t be on Hulu) topping the chart at 94%. Along with praise from fans and critics, the movies have absolutely dominated at the global box office, earning well over $1 billion.

The Legacy of ‘John Wick’